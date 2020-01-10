Global Wind Turbine Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Wind Turbine”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Global Wind Turbine Market was valued at USD 49,882.36 million in the year 2018. Global Wind Turbine market is expected to grow owing to a number of factors including climate concern reducing CO emission, abundant availability of wind energy, growing need to use renewable resources for clean energy, improving policies like auctions and utilize the fullest capacity of wind energy available on earth.
Global Wind Turbine Market is primarily driven by growing need for clean energy, innovations in Wind turbine, new technology to improve efficiency, the climate concern in developed countries with developing countries also adopting renewable sources, supportive policies like FITs (feed in tariff), PPAs (power purchase agreement) for renewable sources, auctions and other mechanisms.
The APAC region holds the largest market of Wind Turbine Market and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in the forecast period.
Scope of the Report
Global Wind Turbine Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Wind Turbine Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
By Wind Farms (Onshore & Offshore)
By Components of wind Turbine (Rotor Blades, Gearbox, Tower, Others)
Regional Wind Turbine Market – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Wind Turbine Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
By Wind Farms (Onshore & Offshore)
By Components of wind Turbine (Rotor Blades, Gearbox, Tower, Others)
Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil. Germany, France, U.K, Japan, India, South Korea, China (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Wind Turbine Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
By Wind Farms (Onshore & Offshore)
By Components of wind Turbine (Rotor Blades, Gearbox, Tower, Others)
Other Report Highlights
Market Attractiveness Charts
Competitive Landscape
Leading Companies
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
SWOT Analysis.
Porter Five Forces
Company Analysis – Vestas, Siemens Gamera Renewable Energy, Nordex SE, GE, Goldwind, Senvion S.A, Suzlon, Sinovel, Envision, Enercon
Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Report scope & Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
Chapter Two: Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Focus on APAC region
2.2 Concentration on new technologies
Chapter Three: Global Wind Turbine Market Outlook
Chapter Four: Global Wind Turbine Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024
4.2 Market Size, By Installations, Year 2014-2024
Chapter Five: Global Wind Turbine Market: Segment Analysis (By Wind Farm)
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Wind Turbine Market: By Wind Farm
5.2 Onshore – Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
5.3 Offshore- Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
Chapter Six: Global Wind Turbine Market Segment Analysis by Components
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Wind Turbine Market: By Components
6.2 Rotor Blades – Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
6.3 Gear Box- Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
6.4 Tower – Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
6.5 Others – Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
Chapter Seven: Global Wind Turbine Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Wind Turbine Market: By Region
Chapter Eight: Americas Wind Turbine Market: Segmentation by Wind Farm, Components (2014-2024)
8.1 Americas Wind Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
8.2 Americas Wind Turbine Market – Prominent Companies
8.3 Market Segmentation by Wind Farm (Onshore and Offshore)
8.4 Market Segmentation by Components (Rotor Blades, Gearbox, Tower, Others)
8.5 Americas Wind Turbine Market: Country Analysis
8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Wind Turbine Market – By Country, By Value (Year-2024)
8.7 Competitive Scenario of Americas Wind Turbine Market: By Country…
Chapter Nine: Europe Wind Turbine Market: Segmentation by Wind Farm, By Components (2014-2024)
9.1 Europe Wind Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
9.2 Europe Wind Turbine Market – Prominent Companies
9.3 Market Segmentation by Wind Farm (Onshore and Offshore)
9.4 Market Segmentation by Components (Rotor Blades, Gearbox, Tower, Others)
9.5 Europe Wind Turbine Market: Country Analysis
9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Wind Turbine Market – By Country, By Value (Year-2024)
9.7 Competitive Scenario of Europe Wind Turbine Market: By Country…
Chapter Ten: Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Market: Segmentation by Wind Farm, By Components (2014-2024)
10.1 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
10.2 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Market – Prominent Companies
10.3 Market Segmentation by Wind Farm (Onshore and Offshore)
10.4 Market Segmentation by Components (Rotor Blades, Gearbox, Tower, Others)
10.5 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Market: Country Analysis
10.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Market – By Country, By Value (Year-2024)
10.7 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Market: By Country…
Chapter Eleven: Rest of World Wind Turbine Market: Segmentation by Wind Farm, By Components (2019-2024)
11.1 Rest of World Wind Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
11.2 Rest of World Wind Turbine Market – Prominent Companies
11.3 Market Segmentation by Wind Farm (Onshore and Offshore)
11.4 Market Segmentation by Components (Rotor Blades, Gearbox, Tower, Others)
Chapter Twelve: Global Wind Turbine Market Dynamics
12.1 Global Wind Turbine Market Drivers
12.2 Global Wind Turbine Market Restraints
12.3 Global Wind Turbine Market Trends
Chapter Thirteen: Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13.1 Market Attractiveness
13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Wind Turbine Market – By Wind Farm (Year 2024)
13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Wind Turbine Market – By Components (Year 2024)
13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Wind Turbine Market – By Region, By Value, (Year-2024)
13.2 Strategic Analysis
13.2.1 New Product Development
13.2.2 Key Developments in Wind Turbine Market
Chapter Fourteen: Competitive Landscape
14.1.1 Market Share Analysis
14.1.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)
14.1.3 SWOT Analysis
14.1.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
Chapter Fifteen: Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy
15.1 Vestas
15.2 Siemens and Gamesa Renewable Energy
15.3 Nordex
15.4 GE
15.5 Goldwind
15.6 SENVION S.E.
15.7 SUZLON
15.8 SINOVEL
15.9 Enercon
15.10 Envision
