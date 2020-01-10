Global Industrial PC Market Research (2019-2025) – Advantech Co., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co., KG, General Electric Co., Kontron AG etc…

An Industrial PC is a PC-based computing platform for industrial applications. Industrial PCs are high-performance computing solutions manufactured to withstand extreme temperature, high humidity, and other severe environmental conditions.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Industrial PC Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025. Modernization and globalization are leading to the adoption of the latest technology across sectors and enhancing the growth of the global Industrial PC market. Industrial PCs are high-performance computing solutions manufactured to withstand extreme temperature, high humidity, and other severe environmental conditions. Industrial PCs are high-performing computing solutions that help in planning, controlling, and monitoring industrial operations in real-time. They are mounted for data acquisition and process control needs with the objective to upsurge productivity and augment operational efficiency.

Rising IoT penetration across the industries and big investments in R&D by big manufacturing companies will surge the adoption rate of Industrial PCs during the forecast period. The demand for high-end automobiles, equipped with enhanced features like car connectivity, is also rising projected to increase the demand of Industrial PC in the discrete industry.

Request for PDF [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-industrial-pc-market-bwc19246#ReportSample/

Global Industrial PC Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Advantech Co., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co., KG, General Electric Co., Kontron AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, and Siemens AG are the leading players of Industrial PC market across the globe.

Panel Industrial PC type is projected to be the leading segment of the overall Industrial PC market during the forecast period

Based on the type, the industrial PC market is segmented into Panel Industrial PC, Rack Mount IPC, Box IPC, Embedded Box IPC, Embedded Panel IPC, and DIN Rail PC. Panel Industrial PC is estimated to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 due to their high-performance platform, enhanced flexibility, better safety control, and user-friendly touchscreens. Panel industrial PCs have become highly essential for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries for recording and controlling the industrial processes, and aiding in the optimization of the production process through appropriate data analysis. These panel PCs are used in automation systems integration, smart buildings, process, and discrete manufacturing, HMI, smart transportation, machine automation, and across original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Among touchscreen technology, capacitive touchscreen technology segment holds the largest market share of the Industrial PC market during the forecast timeline

Based on the touchscreen technology, the industrial PC market is segmented into Resistive, Capacitive, and Others. A Resistive touch screen panel is coated with a thin metallic electrically conductive and resistive layer. Resistive touch screen panels are usually inexpensive. Resistive touch screen panels are not affected by outside elements like dust or water. Resistive sensors can be operated with a finger, gloved hand or stylus. Capacitive Touch Screens are an all-glass touch screen with a transparent metallic conductive coating.

APAC is the fastest growing region of Industrial PC during the forecast period

Geographically, the industrial PC market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the leading region of the overall market followed by Europe owing to the increasing in technological advancements and a large number of major players investing in the industrial PCs. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for industrial PCs during the forecast period. The growing demand for automating the manufacturing operations, increasing infrastructural investments in the energy and power sector, favorable government policies, and rapid industrialization in this region.

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Global Industrial PC Market Overview

Chapter: 6. North America Industrial PC Market

Chapter: 7. Europe Industrial PC Market

Chapter: 8. Asia Pacific Industrial PC Market

Chapter: 9. Latin America Industrial PC Market

Chapter: 10. Middle East & Africa Industrial PC Market

Detailed Analysis of Table of Contents (TOC)@

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-industrial-pc-market-bwc19246#TOC/

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets