/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Iridium Communications finished throwing away the last of its 65 working legacy satellites on 28 December 2019 and left an open the possibility of paying an active-debris-removal firm to deorbit 30 that stopped working many years ago because the operator had installed the first-generation constellation.

Virginia-based Iridium, McLean, has already started deorbiting its first constellation, which was developed by Motorola and Lockheed Martin in the year 2017, as it substituted them with second-generation satellites that were made by Thales Alenia Space.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said that Among the 95 satellites launched between the years 1997 and 2002, 30 of them crashed and continue revolving in Earth’s lowest orbit.

McDowell added that seven among the 30 default satellites have orbits where their lowest altitude is falling less than 600 kilometers; this is the place where the atmosphere push is enough to deorbit them in a few years indeed. The other remaining 23 satellites are rotating 100 to 200 kilometers above

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at Iridium to deorbit Fault Satellites in the space