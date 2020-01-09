Robots Resembling Humans spark fear 

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

David Graves who is a director at GWS Robotics creative director, Alan Winfield a professor of the robot ethics; University of the West of England as well as Joanna Bryson who is an associate professor at University of Bath in the department of computer science are among the people who believe anthropomorphic bots bring fear as well as captivation.

David has worked for more at least 20 years as a computer programmer said that people mostly prefer social robots than those that look like human beings with qualities of their behavior and personality are similar to ours, but they do not resemble people.

The above may be caused by science fiction dramas that make robots that look as well as move like humans with the ability to take the world. David added that fear of robots which are hazy from the human is dangerous.

A researcher from Japan, Masahiro Moris, come up with a theory known as the uncanny valley, which developed in the 1970s. The

