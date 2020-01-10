/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

In the year 2018, the natural disasters went on and claimed 10,400 lives as well as caused 160 billion US dollars’ worth of damage. This was according to Munich Re, who does work as a reinsurer. Well, this is a decrease from $350 billion as well as 13,000 lives that were lost in 2017. The climate change effect is quickening at a scary speed, and most likely, the numbers will increase shortly.

With a disaster response report of that size, there are no governments that can overcome or any business cooperates in the world. Engineering and construction firms are apparent entrants that as the only companies that construct infrastructure and their components. Private healthcare is an additional sector. There are other groups of companies which clean mold and destroy smoke, recuperate damaged paper records, and renovate electronics.

Business satellites usually get to be affected by disasters on a big part. From initial days, the business sectors are primary connective, which is a function when not all

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at Should the disaster response be an excellent business for the satellite?