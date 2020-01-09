Technology that will define our way of life in 2020

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Technology redefines the way we live. Technology has become essential that accomplishes our needs and demands and makes our life to be ease, suitable, entertained, good health, and even wealthy. If the above is what we want to achieve, then we cannot be satisfied.

There is an increasing need to compute and connect as you, and the move leads to fantastic innovation in mobile devices. Technological advancements, such as self-drive cars for intellectuals with safe travel and electronic banking facility fast financial transactions, seem to outdo the standard ways of life.

We know Artificial Intelligence (AI) with machine learning (ML) will slowly move out of the system and closer to terminal devices where analytics happen promptly. For one to retain AI-powered equipment, such as those placed in smart city surveillance systems, self-directed cars, and healthcare systems that are fast, the data needs to close to the source. This shift achievement was because of System-on-Chip (SoC) processors that give more computing power to edge devices.

AI elucidations

