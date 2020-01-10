/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Healthcare segment will lead the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market during the assessment period

Our analysis of the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market indicates a robust growth in the healthcare end use segment. By value, the healthcare end use segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR as compared to the Food & Beverages and Others end use segments during the period of forecast (2016 – 2026). On the basis of market share, the healthcare sector is anticipated to present an incremental opportunity that is higher by US$ 165 Mn compared to the food & beverages segment during 2016-2026.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/770

Our report also indicates that the healthcare segment is likely to be valued more than US$ 2 Bn by 2016 end, accounting for approximately 40% of the total revenues of the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market. The segment is anticipated to gain more than 300 basis points between 2016 and 2026, expanding at a

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Growth in Technological Innovation, Competitive Landscape Mapping the Trends and Outlook