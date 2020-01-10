News

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Growth in Technological Innovation, Competitive Landscape Mapping the Trends and Outlook

January 10, 2020
1 Min Read
/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Healthcare segment will lead the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market during the assessment period

Our analysis of the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market indicates a robust growth in the healthcare end use segment. By value, the healthcare end use segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR as compared to the Food & Beverages and Others end use segments during the period of forecast (2016 – 2026). On the basis of market share, the healthcare sector is anticipated to present an incremental opportunity that is higher by US$ 165 Mn compared to the food & beverages segment during 2016-2026.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/770

Our report also indicates that the healthcare segment is likely to be valued more than US$ 2 Bn by 2016 end, accounting for approximately 40% of the total revenues of the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market. The segment is anticipated to gain more than 300 basis points between 2016 and 2026, expanding at a

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Growth in Technological Innovation, Competitive Landscape Mapping the Trends and Outlook

About the author

View All Posts
Sarah Lacy

Sarah Lacy

Sarah Lacy is a reporter covering Amazon. She previously covered tech and transportation, and she broke stories on Uber's finances, self-driving car program, and cultural crisis. Before that, she covered cybersecurity in finance. Sarah's work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Politico, and the Houston Chronicle.
Email:[email protected]