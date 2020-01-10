The Netherlands Reinsurance: Key trends and Opportunities 2023 Still Has Room to Grow

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Reinsurance Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The Netherlands Reinsurance: Key trends and Opportunities to 2023

Summary

GlobalData’s ‘The Netherlands Reinsurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023’ report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Dutch reinsurance segment.

GlobalData's 'The Netherlands Reinsurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Dutch reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as premium ceded and cession rates, during the review period (2014-2018).

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving reinsurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of reinsurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

– Key insights into the dynamics of Dutch reinsurance industry.

– A comprehensive overview of the Dutch economy, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

– The Netherlands insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Dutch reinsurance industry’s market structure giving details of premium accepted and premium ceded along with cession rates.

– Details of the mergers and acquisitions in theDutch reinsurance industry.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in the Netherlands –

– It provides historical values for the Dutch reinsurance segment for the report’s 2014-2018 review period.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Dutch reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Dutch reinsurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Dutch insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Companies Mentioned:

NN Re (Netherlands) NV

Achmea Reinsurance Company NV

NV Univé Her

Blue Square Re NV

Rabo Herverzekeringsmaatschappij NV

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Chapter 3 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 4 Reinsurance Overview

Premium Accepted Trends

Premium Ceded Trends

Cession Rates

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Composition of Top Reinsurers

Key M&A Transactions

Chapter 6 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 7 Insurtech

Chapter 8 Appendix

