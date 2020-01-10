Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2019-2026

Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD 1.30 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing demand for advanced veterinary infectious disease diagnostic tools, increasing demand for animal-derived food products, growth in companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, an increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, and growing disease control & disease prevention measures are some of the key factors driving the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. However, lack of a skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094823

The regional analysis of global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing adoption of pets, rising demand for infectious disease diagnostics in food-producing animals, and the growing incidences of zoonotic diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Zoetis, Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Indical GmbH) (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Virbac (France)

BioMérieux SA (France)

IDVet (France)

Randox Laboratories, Ltd. (UK)

Heska Corporation (US)

Creative Diagnostics (US)

URIT Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd (China)

NTBIO Diagnostics, Inc. (Canada)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Immunodiagnostics (Lateral Flow Assays, ELISA)

Molecular Diagnostics

By Animal:

Companion

Farm

By End-User:

Lab

Hospital

Clinics

PoC

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094823

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market share, Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market analysis, Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast, Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Trend, Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Prediction, Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Demand

Related trending Report:

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets