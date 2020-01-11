Adhesion Barriers Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2025

To avoid the adhesion that occurs during the surgery, a medical device known as adhesion barrier is used. To avoid the formation of the scar tissues known as adhesion, the adhesion barrier is used to separate internal tissues and the organ. The damage to parietal peritoneum or visceral leads to the formation of adhesion. The formation of adhesion can cause chronic pain, infertility, and bowel obstruction, which are the common risks during surgery. The abdominal surgery gives rise to adhesions in large amounts compared to other surgeries. The adhesion barriers are made from oxidized regenerated cellulose, sodium hylauronate, expanded polyterafluorethylene, and carboxymethlcellulose. The major applications where the adhesion barriers are used include gynecological surgery, abdominal surgery, and other surgeries.

Global Adhesion Barrier Market: Segmentation

The global adhesion barrier market is segmented into product form, product type, application and the regions. On the basis of the product type, the global adhesion market is categorized into synthetic adhesion barriers and natural adhesion barriers. The natural adhesion barriers are sub-segmented into fibrin-based, and collagen and proteins. The synthetic adhesion barriers are further sub-segmented into regenerated cellulose, hyaluronic acid, polyethylene glycol, and others. Based on the product form, the global adhesion barriers market is divided into gel formulations, film formulations, and liquid formulations. Depending on the applications where the adhesion barriers are used, the global market is segregated into neurological surgeries, thoracic surgeries, urological surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, general surgeries, gynecological surgeries, reconstructive surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries and others. The adhesion barriers market is geographically diversified into regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Adhesion Barrier Market: Growth Factors

The adhesion barrier market is growing owing to increasing geriatric population. The number of surgeries has also increased in the recent years. Nowadays, the patients are aware of better healthcare options and are ready for rising healthcare expenditures, thus boosting the global adhesion market. There are technological advancements made to upgrade the adhesion barriers, thus widening the scope for market growth. Stringent rules for the medical devices and the knowledge regarding adhesion barriers is limited in the developing countries; all these factors inhibit the global adhesion barriers market. Another major challenge for the growth of the adhesion barriers is the increasing number of laparoscopy surgery.

Global Adhesion Barrier Market: Regional Analysis

North America has accounted the largest share of the adhesion barriers market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for adhesion barriers owing to the advancements in the healthcare and huge investments made for improving the healthcare industry. In addition, there is a rise in awareness among the patients regarding adhesion barriers.

Global Adhesion Barrier Market: Competitive Players

Some of the key market players operating in the adhesion barrier market include Johnson & Johnson, Atrium Medical Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, FzioMed, Inc., Sanofi Group, Getinge AB, Baxter International Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Anika Therapeutics Inc. and MAST Biosurgery AG.

