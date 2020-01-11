Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a muscle degeneration and is a genetic disorder which is X-linked recessive. However, it is also inherited from parents or caused due to a new mutation. There are various therapies and drugs to control DMD, however, there is still no cure for duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Major driving factors in the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market are the introduction of novel drugs and therapies, disease-modifying therapies, strong support from various companies for drug development and support from patient advocacy groups on the regulatory approval process. Moreover, mutation-specific therapies are likely to emerge as a major breakthrough in the duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment. Drug developers are also focusing on developing new drugs and therapies targeting newborns, young infants and also the last-stage DMD patients. In the last few years, there has been rapid development in the duchenne muscular dystrophy therapeutics. However, there is still a large number of patients who are not able to benefit from therapies and drugs due to its high cost and lack of awareness.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a type of muscular disorder due to which most of the people are unable to walk at a very early stage and the affected muscles look larger due to the fat content. The symptoms include muscle weakness, difficulty in walking and breathing and intellectual disability. Although, the treatment to control and reduce the signs and symptoms is available, yet there is no cure for DMD. Key players in the market are also trying to spread awareness about DMD along with the investment in finding a treatment for the disease. Meanwhile, human clinical trials are also underway to find out effective therapy.

Various pharmaceutical companies and organizations are increasingly investing in the research and development activities to come up with an effective treatment for duchenne muscular dystrophy. Meanwhile, there is an ongoing research on gene therapy, exon skipping drugs, and stem cell therapy to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy in a better way. Current pharmacological interventions for duchenne muscular dystrophy include approaches to mitigate downstream and secondary pathological mechanisms and solutions targeting primary defect. Patients with DMD are not able to produce a protein known as dystrophin. Hence, a variety of new medications are being developed to replace dystrophin. Moreover, new therapies aim to repair muscle damage caused due to the absence of dystrophin. However, delay in diagnosis and the high cost of treatment and drugs are some of the factors restricting the growth of the market.

The global duchenne muscular dystrophy market is segmented into therapy, distribution channel, product type, and region. The product type is further segmented into corticosteroids, NSAIDs, and other products. Among these, corticosteroids are likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, corticosteroids are estimated to bring in more than US$ 9,000 million revenue.

Based on the distribution channel, the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market segmentation includes online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. Hospitals pharmacies are expected to be the largest distributors in the duchenne muscular dystrophy market. Hospital pharmacies are anticipated to exceed US$ 6,000 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

On the basis of therapy, the market segmentation includes Exon Skipping Approach, Mutation Suppression, and other therapies. Mutation suppression therapy is expected to witness strong growth throughout the forecast period. By the end of 2026, mutation suppression therapy is estimated to bring in more than US$ 6,400 million revenue.

Europe is expected to be the dominating region in the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market during the forecast period. Owing to the high rate of people suffering from duchenne muscular dystrophy, Europe is witnessing the growth in adoption of treatment for muscular dystrophy. Also, various treatments are approved or under review to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy in Europe. This is also one of the reasons for the growth of the market in Europe.

Some of the players in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market are Bristol-Myers Squibb(U.S), FibroGen, Inc (U.S), ITALFARMACO S.p.A. (Italy), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(U.S) , NS Pharma, Inc. (U.S), Marathon Pharmaceuticals, LLC (U.S), ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc. (U.S), Pfizer (U.S), Summit Therapeutics plc (U.K), Taiho Pharmaceutical Co (Japan), Sarepta Therapeutics (U.S), Inc., Santhera Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics (Switzerland)

