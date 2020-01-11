Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Development, Key Opportunity and Analysis of Leadsizeg Players size 2025

The global elderly and disable assistive devices market is predicted to touch US$19,684.9 mn in 2019. On the basis of type, wheelchairs under medical mobility aids and ambulatory devices, held a dominant share in the market in the past. This segment is poised to rise at a healthy 9.1% CAGR between 2013 and 2019. This is due to the fact that wheelchairs proved highly beneficial in supporting the aging and disabled population during mobility from one place to another place. They have greatly enhanced the quality of life of numerous patients globally and present ease in carrying on with the basic life functions. This segment is expected to experience a tremendous rise in the coming years owing to the multiple benefits provided such as sitting comfort and ease of movement. On the other hand, the segment of cranes and crutches is predicted to hold the most lucrative opportunities in the market in forthcoming years.

Request for Report Sample: http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/sample/223

Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Key Market Segments:

Types

Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices

Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Cranes and Crutches

Walkers and Rollators

Transfer Lifts

Door Openers

Others (Cushions, Pillow and Back Support)

Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products

Medical Beds

Commodes & Showers Chairs

Ostomy Products

Bars and Railings

Others (Bath lifts and Pool Lifts)

Hearing Aids

Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) Aids

Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids

In-the–Ear (ITE) Aids

Canal Hearing Aids

Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)

Cochlear Implants

Request for Report More [email protected] http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/enquiry/223

Vision and Reading Aids

Video Magnifiers

Braille Translators

Reading Machines

Others (Books and Kitchen Appliances)

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Geographically, the U.S. leads the market owing to the fact that numerous market players are based in the U.S. On the other hand, a number of Asian nations such as China, India, and Japan will be experiencing the most exponential development in the market in the coming years due to the rising disposable incomes and the increasing healthcare reforms in these nations. The Asia Pacific elderly and disabled assistive devices market is predicted to touch US$5,051.1 mn by 2019.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market such as AI Squared, Drive Medical, GN Resound Group, Invacare, Nordic Capital (Sunrise Medical LLC), Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Siemens Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Starkey hearing technologies, William Demant Holding A/S. The other players (not profiled in the report) include Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Inclusive Technology Ltd., Liberator Ltd., Tobii Dynavox, JABBLA B.V.B.A., Blue Chip Medical Type, Inc., Permobil AB, Medline Industries, Inc., and Whirlpool Corporation.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/buy/223

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets