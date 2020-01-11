Electric Paint Market Global Analysis and Latest Study Report 2026

Global Electric Paint Market was USD 11.36 Billion in 2018 and is projected is to exhibit 8.39% CAGR during the forecasted period. The market is projected to be around USD XX Billion by 2026. These paints offer dual benefit, conductivity and corrosion resistance. The ever-increasing demand for the consumer electronics is driving the market across regions. Electrical coatings/ paintings are used in exclusively in durables such as mobile phones, laptops, computers, LCDs, electrical display, and touch panels. Additionally, electric paint market is growing at a gradual pace because of the usage in the automotive industry.

Cost Effectiveness of the End Product

The Electric paints coatings are exhaustive blend of epoxy tars, hardeners, and carbon black. Epoxy gums has great physical properties. Further coatings are linked by various networks. Electrically conductive properties are accomplished by adding elements like graphite, carbon dark silver, short carbon filaments, carbon Nano fibers, and silver-covered carbon nanotubes. Thus, it provides a light weight characteristic to the entire panel reducing the overall cost.

North America region holds the highest market of total market share in 2018. The market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of the innovative technologies in the consumer durables. Whereas Asia Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR with emerging Asian economies such as China and India because of the rapid economic growth and industrialization in the country.

Electric Paint Market Segmentation

The global Electric Paint Market is segmented into Product Types, Application Types, and by Region.

By Types

Epoxy

Polyesters

Acrylics

Polyurethanes

By Applications

Consumer Electronic Displays

Solar Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Bio-science

By Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Electric Paint Market Players:

Akzonobel

Axalta Coating Systems

Henkel

PPG Industries Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

