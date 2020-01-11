Fire Resistant Cable Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2025

Fire resistant cable, as the name suggests, are designed to resist fire. One way of doing this is to design a fire resistant cable to maintain circuit integrity under critical conditions. The main objective of a fire resistant cable is to limit the propagation of flames and resist combustion. Fire resistant cables are used in the wiring of fire resistant safety circuits, high-temperature installation conditions, and to control and measure services in residential, industrial, and commercial complexes. Fire resistant cables are developed to maintain circuit integrity in case of a fire and ensure safe evacuation with no detrimental effects of smoke and toxic gases.

The fire resistant cable market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of fire resistant cable coupled with the growing demand for fire resistant cables from the building and construction industry. The safety and security regulations in countries like the U.S, Europe, and Japan has boosted the growth of fire resistant cable market. However, volatile prices of raw materials restrict the growth of the fire resistant cable market. On the other hand, the increasing power generation around the globe is likely to showcase growth opportunities for fire resistant cable market during the forecast period. The Global Fire Resistant Cable Market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, from USD 1.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The study provides a significant view of the global fire resistant cable market is classified based on insulation material, end-use industry, and region. These segments have been estimated and forecasted with the future and past trends. By insulation material, the fire resistant cable market is divided as XLPE, PVC, LSZH, EPR, and others. By end-user industries, the fire resistant cable market includes automotive and transportation, building and construction, energy, manufacturing, and others. The regional segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Furthermore, these regions are divided into major countries, such as the U.S., India, Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, and Brazil.

This report segments the global fire resistant cable market as follows:

Global Fire Resistant Cable Market: Insulation Material Analysis

XLPE

PVC

LSZH

EPR

Others

Global Fire Resistant Cable Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fire resistant cable market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fire resistant cable market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the global fire resistant cable market General Cable Corporation, Prysmian Group, LS Cable & System Ltd., Nexans S.A., Leoni AG, NKT Group, Universal Cable (M) Berhad, Tratos Limited, and EL Sewedy Electric Company, among others.

