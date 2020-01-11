Industrial Oxygen Market Forecast Coversizeg Growth sizeclsizeations & Development Strategies until 2025

Industrial oxygen is used across manufacturing, chemical, metal, and other industries owing to its excellent combustion, oxidation and fermentation properties. It is used to improve yield, maximize performance by lowering production cost across applications. Primarily, oxygen is used for respiratory purpose in healthcare facilities but has expanded its use in space rocket engines, pulp manufacturing, blast furnace, smelters, knits, etc.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand of oxygen from healthcare sector for life saving purpose is driving the market growth. Key role of oxygen in gasification to generate steam or electricity is further fueling the market demand. Also, rising demand of oxygen to enhance combustion in iron, steel, glass and concrete manufacturing industries is again boosting the market growth. Growing demand of pure oxygen for laboratories, nuclear reactors, and optical fiber and semiconductor manufacturing is again pushing the market growth uphill.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of industrial oxygen.

Market Segmentation

The broad industrial oxygen market has been sub-grouped into product, application and end-use industries. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Low Purity (90%-99%)

High Purity (>99.5%)

By Product Type

Compressed Oxygen Gas

Liquefied Oxygen

Oxygen Gas Mixtures

By Production Process

Cryogenic Air Separation

Non-Cryogenic Air Separation

Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA)

Vacuum-Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA/VSA)

Others

By End-Use Industry

Automotive & Aerospace

Chemical Processing

Fine/ Specialty Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Refining

Metallurgy

Energy

Bio Energy

Oil & Gas

Co-generative Power Plant

Construction Material

Lime & Cement

Glass

Food & Beverages

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Medical & Healthcare

Welding & Metal Fabrication

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Others (Pulp & Paper, Electronics, and Diving)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the industrial oxygen include: The Linde Plc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.c, Air Liquide,

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Showa Denko K.K., SOL Spa, Noble Gas Solutions, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Messer Group GmbH, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, KOATSU GAS KOGYO CO., LTD.

