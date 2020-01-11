Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber-EMEA Market 2026 Recent Developments, Major Regions, Top Players, Opportunities in Future

Report Summary:

The report titled “Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber Market” offers a primary overview of the Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber industry covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the EMEA Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber market considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key critical success factors (CSFs) prevailing in the Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber industry.

Historical Forecast Period

2013 – 2017 – Historical Year for Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber Market

2018 – Base Year for Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber Market

2019-2026 – Forecast Period for Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber Market

Key Developments in the Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber Market

To describe Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

To analyze the manufacturers of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in EMEA, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2013 to 2018;

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2019 to 2026;

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

To describe Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

To describe Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Exxonmobil

• Lanxess

• Pjsc Nizhnekamskneftekhim

• JSR

• Sibur

• Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Company

• Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

• Panjin Heyun Group

Market Segment by Countries, covering

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Turkey) Market Revenue and/or Volume

• Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran) Market Revenue and/or Volume

• Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Market Segment by Type, covers

• 0.6%~1.0%

• L.L%~1.5%

• 1.6%~2.0%

• 2.1%~2.5%

• 2.6%~3.3%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Medical Stoppers

• Gas Masks and Chemical Agent Protection

