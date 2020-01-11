Organic Fertilizer Market 2018 – Competitive Approach, Fundamental Trends and Investment up to 2025

With increase in demand for green products and pollution free agricultural products, the term ‘organic’ has become an irresistible trend of modern agriculture and is creating a buzz in the global fertilizers market. Rapid development of organic agriculture coupled with augmenting demand for organic food is expected to increase the demand for organic fertilizers.

Organic fertilizers are derived or made from human waste, animal waste or vegetable matter (usually rotten or non-consumable by humans). Naturally-occurring organic fertilizers consist of animal matter from meat processing industries, peat, slurries, manures and guano. As organic fertilizers are extracted from naturally-occurring substances, the risk of environmental damage is low. Use of organic fertilizers also reduces the risk of diseases in humans, as many fertilizers find their way to human food. Prominent organic fertilizers available in the market include blood meal, bone meal, composites, earthworm castings, bat guano, fish emulsion, alfalfa meal, feather meal and rock phosphate. Selection of organic fertilizers is usually done after determining the nutrients required from the crop.

Get More Information: http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/sample/202

Scope of the Report:

Market by Type

Animal-Based

Plant-Based

Mineral

Others

Market by Form

Dry

Liquid

Market by Application

Broadcasting

Fertigation

Foliar Application

Others

Make an Inquiry before Buying: http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/buy/202

Market by Crop Type

Cereals and Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds and Pulses

Turf & Ornaments

Other

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, while North America leads the growth

Asia-pacific commanded the largest share of the global organic fertilizers market in 2017, followed by Europe and Latin America. The major share of this region is mainly attributed to the huge area under organic cultivation especially in Australia, increasing health awareness, rapid population and income growth, increasing mechanization and irrigation facilities, and huge number of organic operators. Moreover, government policies and various initiatives to promote organic industry further support the growth of organic fertilizers market in the region. However, the North American region is projected to grow at a significant pace in the next few years, mainly due to vast growth of organic sector because of increasing health awareness among the consumers; growing population and rising demand for organic products; and continuously rising area under the organic cultivation.

The report includes some of the main companies that are operative in the global organic fertilizer market such as Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc., Biostar Renewables, Italpollina spa, Plantin, ILSA S.p.A, True Organic Products Inc., California Organic Fertilizers Inc., Camson Bio Technologies Limited, Purely Organics LLC, Pupuk Kaltim, Qingdao Sonef Chemical Co., Coromandel International Limited, etc.

Request for Table of Contents: http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/toc/202

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets