Radiation Dose Management (RDM) Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2023

According to the study, the global radiation dose management market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 46.0% during 2017-2023. RDM solutions and services are offered for various imaging modalities such as computed tomography (CT), nuclear medicine, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, radiography and mammography, and others.

Radiation dose management solutions and services are mostly utilized for monitoring radiation dose in CT. Globally, certain standards have been set up by the government to avoid high dose of radiation and have linked these doses to reimbursements, so that the radiologists give priority to the new guidelines. For instance, in 2014, National Equipment Manufacturers Association (NEMA) established certain guidelines under XR-29, for promoting low radiation dose standards. According to these guidelines, if the dose standards for CT are not followed it can bring down the reimbursement, as much as 15% for CT scanners that don’t meet the standards set forward by XR-29. Therefore, stringent regulatory requirements for diagnostic techniques supports the demand for radiation dose management solutions and services.

Request For Report Sample: http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/sample/185

Request For Report Sample:

Due to the harmful effects of radiation the patients are becoming aware about the ways to reduce the levels of radiation dose. There are many other as well that are being taken to develop systems by integrating digital technologies with healthcare services that provide reduced dose with better image quality, thereby driving the market demand.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT & SERVICES

Solutions

Integrated solutions

Standalone solutions

Services

Implementation & integration services

Support & maintenance services

Consulting services

Training & education services

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MODALITY

Computed tomography (CT)

Nuclear medicine

Fluoroscopy & interventional imaging

Radiography & mammography

Others

Get Complete TOC with Tables and Figures at : http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/toc/185

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END USER

Hospitals

Super specialty clinics

Others

Geographically, the radiation dose management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (RoW). North America was the largest market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Europe is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising awareness about radiation dose safety through campaigns and conferences. The EU directives regarding the use of ionizing radiations which will be repeal by February 2018, is expected to increase the adoption of RDM solutions in the Europe.

Some of the other key players operating in radiation dose management market include Bayer AG, General Electric Company, PACSHealth, LLC, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Novarad Corporation, Siemens AG, Sectra AB, Agfa Gevaert, and Qaleum N.V.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/buy/185

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets