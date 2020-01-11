Wood Coating Market Estimate To Boost Growth In Demand By 2018: Global Forecast, 2025

Wood coating is widely used in the protection and refinement of wood or wood made structures. It helps in increasing the product life. Moreover, the use of wood coating enhances the visual cues of wooden object, thereby helping in marketing of the product. Based on technology, the market is segmented into waterborne, conventional solid solvent borne, high solid solvent borne, powder coating, radiation cured and others. The conventional solid solvent borne coatings have higher demand owing to the low price and quick drying characteristics. The global wood coatings market was valued at $7,800.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $11,985.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025.

Increase in disposable income of consumers and improvement in standard of living in developing economies such as India and China are the key factors are fueling the demand for modern furniture, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for wood coatings. In addition, as the housing and real estate market is witnessing significant growth which is positively affecting the demand for joinery. Joinery includes cabinets and sidings. These factors are positively impacting the market growth.

Get Enquiry More About This Report: http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/sample/208

However, factors such as stringent environmental rules imposed by the government & other regulatory bodies on the use of volatile organic compounds (VOC) in the production of wood coating hamper the growth of the wood coatings market. This is attributed to the fact that increased use of VOCs in the production of wood coatings has harmful impact on environment. In addition, volatile raw material prices hinders the wood coatings market growth. On the other hand, advancement in coatings technology and surge in use of radiation cure coatings are some of the factors that provide lucrative opportunities in the wood coating market.

wood coatings Key Market Segments:

By Resin Type

Polyurethane

Acrylics

Nitrocellulose

Unsaturated Polyester

Others

By Technology

Waterborne

Conventional Solid Solvent Borne

High Solid Solvent Borne

Powder Coating

Radiation Cured

Others

By End Use

Furniture

Joinery

Flooring

Others

Get Request For Discount: http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/enquiry/208

The wood coatings market is segmented based on resin type, technology, end use, and region. Depending on resin type, the market is classified into polyurethane, nitrocellulose, acrylic, unsaturated polyester, and others. By technology, it is fragmented into waterborne, solvent borne, high solid solvent borne, powder coating, radiation cured, and others. As per end use, it is segregated into furniture, joinery, flooring, and others. The wood coating market is segmented based on region including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA).

The major key players operating in the wood coatings industry include Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and Sherwin Williams Company. Other players operating in this market include Ashland Inc., Arkema SA, Hempel A/S, and ICI Paints. These major key players are adopting different strategies such as acquisition, business expansion, and collaboration to stay competitive in the global market.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/buy/208

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets