Future Growth: Single Dose Detergent Packaging Market Sees Promising Growth in 2019

Single dose detergent packs have emerged as a dynamic innovation in the detergent and laundry industry, aimed at targeting apartment dwellers and consumer class with low disposable income. Single dose detergents are heavily consumed by apartment dwellers for clothes washed at local Laundromat and have led to design and technological developments in the single dose detergent packaging market. The single dose detergent packaging market is characterized by consistent design innovations fulfilling packaging and delivery systems for packing detergent quantity required for one time washing. With changing lifestyle and demand for higher convenience in product offerings, the global single dose detergent packaging market is expected to witness growth opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of detergent packaging solutions.

The concept of single dose detergent packaging was introduced to target apartment dwellers who wash clothes at local self-service laundry or Laundromats. Single dose detergent let the consumer buy detergent in smaller quantity for day-to-day purposes at an affordable price. Single dose detergent is available in pods and pouch packaging.

