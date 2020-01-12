Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2026

The global ultra-thin glass market has witnessed a substantial growth in recent years. The rise in the usage of lightweight materials across industries as well as growing demand from electrical and electronic industries are the key factors fuelling the growth of the global ultra-thin glass market. In addition, the increasing use of ultra-thin glass in solar and healthcare products will further bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The float manufacturing process is widely used by the manufacturers and hence dominates the ultra-thin glass market by manufacturing segment in 2016. On the basis of application, the touch panel displays hold the maximum amount of share. In addition, based on end-use industry, the consumer electronics segment held the major share in the ultra-thin glass market owing increased usage in applications such as wearable devices, smart televisions and smartphones.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the ultra-thin glass market in 2016 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increased demand from end-user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, biotechnology of emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific such as China, Japan and India.

This research report on ultra-thin glass market provides in-depth analysis of the global ultra-thin glass market based on manufacturing, application, end-use industry and major geographies for the period from 2016 to 2021. The report highlights the major market drivers pushing the growth and challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for ultra-thin glass market. The report also analyses the competitive landscape and the major player and their strategies in 2016. The competitive landscape section of the report also captures and highlights the recent development in the market.

The report also profiles the major companies active in this field, including Nippon Sheet Glass, Asahi Glass, Corning, Schott, Central Glass, Xinyi Glass, CSG Holding, Luoyang Glass, Emerge Glass, Aeon Industries

