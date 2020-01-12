Global Video Surveillance Systems Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2026

Video Surveillance systems are used for monitoring activities in public areas, commercial and businesses buildings for real time or for later viewing. The system is a combination of hardware and software integrated together to capture images and videos analyze on a real time basis and for later use to gather critical evidence for law enforcement agencies. The global market for video surveillance systems is expected to grow at a double digit in 2015. Increased in terrorist activities, crime rates are driving the demand for video surveillance systems globally.

IP base systems are growing at a faster rate compared to analog systems and there was huge demand for 180/360 degree camera in 2014 and the trend is expected to continue in 2015. These types of cameras are ideal for monitoring general activities in large outdoor and indoor areas and are suitable for airports, casino, and retail sectors.

North America leads the IP market however the APAC constitutes the largest market share of analog systems. Although the size of MEA market is small but this market is growing at an exponential rate driven by construction, preparation for major events such as FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and 2020 World Expo in Dubai. This research report on the video surveillance market provides in-depth analysis of the global market based on types of video surveillance systems, components of video surveillance systems, end-user/vertical markets and major geographies for the period from 2014 to 2020. The report highlights the major market drivers pushing the growth and challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for all the market segments and verticals markets. The report also analyzes the competitive landscape and the major player and their market share in 2014. The competitive landscape section of the report also captures and highlights the recent development in the market. The report also profiles the major companies active in this field, including Axis Communications, Bosch Security System, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Dahua Technologies, Avigilon Corporation, Honeywell Security Group, Mobotix and Pelco and others. The global Video Surveillance market is segmented on the basis of types, application and geography: Global Video Surveillance Market by Type • Camera • Analog Camera • IP Camera • Video Encoder • Video Management Software • Hardware NVR • DVR • VSaaS • Hosted VSaaS • Managed VSaaS • Hybrid VsaaS Global Video Surveillance market by vertical industries • Banking & Finance • Government • Transportation • Retail • Corporates Global Video Surveillance market by geography • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Rest of the World Global Video Surveillance market competitive landscape • Major Players and their Market Share Analysis • New product launches • Mergers and acquisitions • Collaborations, partnerships, agreements and joint ventures About GMI Research GMI Research provides research and consulting solutions to our clients. We help our global clients through independent fact-based insights, ensuring their business achieve success by beating the competition. We provide syndicated research, customized market and competitive intelligence research, sales enablement support and data analytics services. Contact Us GMI Research

