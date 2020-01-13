Banana Powder market size Recent developments size the competitive landscape forecast size size 2026

According to market growth analysis, the Global Banana Powder Market is accounted for $524.47 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $759.50 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market are growing number of diet conscious in consumers, increase in the production of the green banana and numerous health benefits associated with banana powder. However, unpredictability in prices of raw material will restrict growth of market of Banana Powder.

Bananas represent one of the world’s most important fresh fruit commodities, at least when measured by volume and trade. Processing of banana into banana powder provides several advantages as it increases their shelf and decreases the problems associated with the storage and transportation.

Based on Product, Sun direct segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Sun-dried bananas are a type of food made by peeling bananas and drying them in sunlight. They are soft and chewy and not too sweet or sticky. By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the steady growth during forecast period due to large consumption in countries like India and Australia.

Some of the key players in Global Banana Powder market are Vinayak Ingredients Pvt. Ltd, Santosh Food Products, Saipro, Safety Foods Pvt Ltd, Perennial Lifesciences Private Limited, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd., National Food N Spices, Mevive International, Chiquita Brands International, Inc., Banatone Industries and Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

Source Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Process Covered:

• Drum Dried

• Freeze Dried

• Spray Dried

• Sun Dried

• Tray Dried

• Vaccum

• Other Process

Applications Covered:

• Bakery & Snacks

• Beverages

• Confectionary

• Cosmetics

• Filings & Dressing

• Food Industry

• Household

• Infant Food

• Pet Food and Feed Industry

• Soups & Sauces

• Other Applications

Distribution Channel Covered:

• Convenience Store

• Direct sales

• E-retailer

• Indirect Sales

• Modern Trade

• Specialty Store

• Other Distribution Channel

End Users Covered:

• Feed Industry

• Food Industry

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets