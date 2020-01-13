Chinese Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2019-2024

Report Highlights

Chinese indoor air quality (IAQ) market should grow from $2.5 billion in 2019 to $3.9 billion by 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% for the period of 2019-2024.

Report Scope:



This report is confined to covering IAQ issues at residential homes, commercial buildings and light industrial properties, schools and hospitals in China. It does not discuss IAQ issues relevant to heavy industry and manufacturing environments, nor does it cover IAQ issues, practices, equipment and regulations concerning confined spaces or aircraft. It does, however, discuss the equipment and services that are most relevant to private homes, office buildings, retail establishments, schools and healthcare facilities in great detail. The equipment covered includes air cleaners, HVAC equipment, HVAC replacement filters and IAQ instrumentation. Environmental services, such as consulting and remediation and recovery, are also specifically noted.

Request Report For Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12621

The report first covers trends and information related to the overall Chinese IAQ market. It then discusses the equipment subcategory of the industry and breaks it down into sections regarding each type of equipment. It then covers the consulting and testing industry subcategory and the environmental services industry subcategory. Technologies, trends, market value and growth are discussed for each subcategory. From there, the report covers the end-use markets, including residential dwellings, commercial buildings, schools and hospitals. Each setting is discussed in detail, including specific contaminants, problems and solutions, as well as the types of equipment and services appropriate to each location. The next section discusses the Chinese IAQ market by both region and city. The final chapter highlights several important market strategies.

Report Includes:

– 97 tables

– An overview of Chinese market of indoor air quality (IAQ)

– Coverage of important products, services, manufacturers, and service providers related to the industry

– Information on production technologies and factors influencing demands for IAQ products

– Discussion of recent advances in technologies and products within the industry

– Insight into regulatory and environmental developments

– Profiles of key players in the market, including 3M, Panasonic Corporation of China, Philips (China) Investment Co. Ltd., Samsung(China)Investment Co. Ltd., Sharp (China) Investment Co. Ltd. and Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Summary:

The Chinese IAQ market is diverse and contains many subcategories. There is a distinct equipment market within the industry that includes air-cleaning equipment, HVAC equipment, HVAC replacement filters and IAQ instrumentation. There is another subcategory market for IAQ services that includes environmental services such as mold remediation, asbestos abatement and radon mitigation practices, and consulting and testing services.

Get Request for Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12621

This report estimates that the Chinese IAQ market stood at a combined $REDACTED billion in 2018. The market is expected to increase only REDACTED% to approximately $REDACTED billion in 2019. The decline is mainly due to the restructuring of the Chinese air cleaner; many new brands entered the booming Chinese air cleaner market with low-quality products between 2011 and 2016. These brands failed when the market became more mature and more competitive and consumers became more informed. Intense competition has also driven down manufacturers’ excessive profits. In early 2016, the retail prices of U.S. and European air cleaners sold in China were REDACTED-times to REDACTED -times that of the U.S., but by the endof 2018, the prices were at the similar levels when excluding the tariff and transportation costs. As a result, the Chinese air cleaner market declined by REDACTED% in 2018 and REDACTED% in 2019, which partially counteracts the strong growth of other IAQ segments.

This market, however, is likely to gain momentum in the next few years. This report forecasts that the Chinese IAQ market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2019 to 2024, reaching $REDACTED billion by 2024, as most of the low-quality air cleaners exited the market in 2018 and 2019, and the whole air cleaner market will return stable growth, although still at a slower rate than from 2011 .and 2016