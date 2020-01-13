Data Erasure Solution Market to Record Stellar CAGR During 2018 – 2026

Global Data Erasure Solution Market is valued US$1068.4 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$5245.3 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%Data erasure solution market is segmented by component, by device type, by the end user, and by region. A component is divided into Software, Service & Managed service. Device types are classified into PC, Laptops, Servers, Data center equipment & Mobile. End users are the Home solution, Enterprise, ITADs, & Data Centres. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Based on device type, mobile devices segment accounted for the major share in the global data erasure solutions market in 2017 and is projected to maintain its position in the coming years. Mobile device market, resale values can be much higher, particularly for iPhones. Thus, the move to upgrade a device creates a demand for data erasure. As a result, application of data erasure solutions in mobile devices is expected to witness potential growth in the coming years across the globe.

The increasing acceptance of cloud infrastructure in different organizations and expansion of the electronics industry is expected to boost the data erasure solutions market in the coming years. Presence of a large number of data erasure solutions providers and post-sale service providers across regions has led to a subsequent rise in demand for data erasure solutions. This is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, increasing threat of data loss from old assets such as PCs, mobile devices, servers, and many others has offered data erasure solutions manufacturers an opportunity to develop certified data erasure solutions in order to minimize the risk of data leakage.

Get More Information: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11037

In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is anticipated to contribute significantly to revenue in the near future due to a large base of existing users in the region. The market in Europe and South America is anticipated to follow a similar trend between 2018 and 2026. Furthermore, the market in the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a robust CAGR in the coming years.

Key players operate, Kroll Ontrack Inc.,Blancco Technology Group Plc,Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd., IBM,WhiteCanyon Software, Inc., MTI Technology Limited ,ITRenew, CHG-MERIDIAN, Ultratec Limited,RAS Infotech Limited, EOL IT Services Limited, XTechnology Global, CHG-MERIDIAN, Sinocorp, MDSi, Inc., DBTRONIX (Far East) Limited, Labgroup, Green Safe IT Disposals, Secure IT Services Ltd, DestructData, Ynvolve(Infinite Group), Prolimax,PT. Sistemindo Teknotama Mandiri, PhoneCheck, LLC, Vibrant Technologies, Reciprocal Group, DCMind GmbH

The scope of Report Global Data Erasure solution Market:

Global Data Erasure solution Market, by Component:

Software

Services

Managed Service

Global Data Erasure solution Market, by Device Type:

PCs

Laptops

Servers

Data Centre Equipment

Mobile Devices

Global Data Erasure solution Market, by End-user:

Home Solutions

Enterprise

ITADs

Data Centres

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11037

Global Data Erasure solution Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Global Data Erasure solution Market

IBM

White Canyon Software, Inc.

MTI Technology Limited

ITRenew

CHG-MERIDIAN

Ultratec Limited

RAS Infotech Limited

EOL IT Services Limited

XTechnology Global

CHG-MERIDIAN

Sinocorp

MDSi, Inc.

DBTRONIX (Far East) Limited

Labgroup

Green Safe IT Disposals

Secure IT Services Ltd,

DestructData

Ynvolve(Infinite Group)

Prolimax

PT. Sistemindo Teknotama Mandiri

PhoneCheck, LLC

Vibrant Technologies

Reciprocal Group

DCMind GmbH