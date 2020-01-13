Demand for Nanofibers Market to Surge in the End-use Industry During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2023

nanofiber products should grow from $927 million in 2018 to $4.3 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2% for the period of 2018-2023. The global market forshould grow from $927 million in 2018 to $4.3 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope: This report provides an updated review of nanofiber technology, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for this technology. BCC Research delineates the current market status for nanofiber-based products, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The market is analyzed based on the following segments: material, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed. More specifically, the market analysis conducted by BCC Research for this report is divided into five sections. In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of nanofibers are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging nanofiber applications are also identified and grouped in segments (consumer, defense and security, electronics and optoelectronics, energy, life science, mechanical/chemical/environmental, sensors and instrumentation, thermal and acoustic insulation, transportation, and others).

Report Scope: This report provides an updated review of nanofiber technology, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for this technology. BCC Research delineates the current market status for nanofiber-based products, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The market is analyzed based on the following segments: material, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed. More specifically, the market analysis conducted by BCC Research for this report is divided into five sections. In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of nanofibers are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging nanofiber applications are also identified and grouped in segments (consumer, defense and security, electronics and optoelectronics, energy, life science, mechanical/chemical/environmental, sensors and instrumentation, thermal and acoustic insulation, transportation, and others). The second section provides a technological review of nanofibers. This section offers a revised and detailed description of traditional and emerging nanofiber materials as well as typical fabrication methods and recent process updates. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for, as well as highlighting the most active research organizations operating in this field. The third section entails a global market analysis for nanofiber products. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (material, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2016 and 2017 and estimates for 2018. Dollar figures refer to sales of nanofiber products at the manufacturing level. Revenues only account for the nanofiber component of the device, not the entire device, as applicable. The analysis of current revenues is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for nanofiber-based products within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2018 through 2023. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading nanofiber suppliers, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided. The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to nanofiber materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application, and material type. Report Includes: – 63 data tables and 20 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets and technologies relating to nanofibers

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016, 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Quantification of the market potential for nanofiber technology by segments such as material, application and region

– Examination of the commercial and public research activities in major regions of the world

– A historical review of nanofibers, including an outline of recent events

– Coverage of the industry structure, including a list of suppliers of nanofibers and descriptions of their products

– Analysis of recently issued U.S. patents by major categories, with a summary of patents related to nanofiber materials, fabrication methods, and applications

– Company profiles of the leading players in the industry including Applied Sciences, Inc., eSpin Technologies, Finetex EnE, Johns Manville and Parker Hannifin

