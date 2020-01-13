Ethanolamines Market Analysis Of Production, Future Demand, Sales And Consumption Research Report size 2026

Market Scenario

Global Ethanolamines Market was valued US$ 820 Mn in 2017 and is forecasted to reach US$ 1320 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.04%.

Global Ethanolamines market is segmented by type, application and region. Market by type is further classified into Monoethanolamine, Diethanolamine, and Triethanolamine. By applications Global Ethanolamines Market is segmented by Surfactant in Personal Care, Agrochemical Production, Gas Treatment, Construction, Wood Preservation and others.

Geographically Global Ethanolamines market is segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. The North America ethanolamine market is driven by growth in demand for ethanolamine across various application industries. The market is expected to experience rapid growth since the use of ethanolamine is on the rise in personal care and cleaning industry. However, fluctuation in raw material prices are expected to hamper the market growth. Gas treatment applications are anticipated to grow significantly at an estimated CAGR of over 6.1% over the forecast period.

Global Ethanolamines Market

Mono-ethanolamine segment accounted nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance by 2026, owing to its high demand in various industries, especially in the surfactants industry. However, the tri-ethanolamine segment looks promising and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2026 owing to growing market of cosmetics, cleaning, and others.

The cleaning application segment held half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing use of ethanolamine in the surfactants and cleaning industries.

Lubricants application segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2026 due to increasing use of ethanolamines as corrosion inhibitors and coolant supplements. The research also explores applications including gas treatment, water treatment, cosmetics, and others.

Global Ethanolamines market in the North America region is expected to show an exponential growth over the forecast period. Rise in urbanization leading increased environmental concerns in the developing economies like India & China is a major reason for switching towards Gas Treatment in the Asia-Pacific region. Middle East and Africa show a favorable growth in demand of Ethanolamines market.

The Global Ethanolamines market is dominated by various players such as BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, INVISTA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Diacel Chemical Industries Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, INEOS, SINOPEC, and TAMINCO, Brenntag, HELM AG, Lyondell Basell Industries N.V., and Sintez OKA LLC.

Scope of the Global Ethanolamines Market:

Global Ethanolamines Market by Type:

• Monoethanolamine

• Diethanolamine

• Triethanolamine

Global Ethanolamines Market by Application:

• Surfactant in Personal Care

• Agrochemical Production

• Gas Treatment,

• Construction

• Wood Preservation

• Other

Global Ethanolamines Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

