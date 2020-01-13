Gerontology/ Aging Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Gerontology/ Aging Market” available at “Analytical Research Cognizance”. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.

Scope of the Report:

The global Gerontology/Aging market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Gerontology/Aging.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Gerontology/Aging market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Gerontology/Aging market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Centre of Ageing Better

WHO

HelpAge India

Senior Care Centers

National Aging Research Institute

Keele Centre for Social Gerontology

Gerontology Research Center

Administration on Aging

British Geriatrics Society

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Social Gerontology

Environmental Gerontology

Biogerontology

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fitness and Wellness Services

Travel

Healthcare

Business Communities

Non-Profit Organizations

Hospitality

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Gerontology/Aging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Company Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Gerontology/Aging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Gerontology/Aging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Gerontology/Aging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Gerontology/Aging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Gerontology/Aging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Gerontology/Aging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Gerontology/Aging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Gerontology/Aging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Gerontology/Aging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Gerontology/Aging Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)



