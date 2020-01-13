Global AIOps Platform Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global AIOps Platform Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

AIOps stands for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. It refers to multi-layered technology platforms that automate and enhance IT operations by using analytics and machine learning to analyze big data collected from various IT operations tools and devices, in order to automatically spot and react to issues in real time.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Aiops Platform Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the AIOps Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global AIOps platform market, owing to its dominance with developed economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities heavily. The continued spread of digital transformation across industries and growing convergence of different technologies, such as AI, ML, big data, and analytics, have created an impact in the region and led to an increase in IT budget. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of automation in various business functions across verticals. The demand for AI-powered solutions and services is growing across APAC, due to the rapid generation of large volumes of data.

The global AIOps Platform market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of AIOps Platform.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Splunk

CA Technologies

Vmware

Micro Focus

HCL Technologies

AppDynamics

BMC Software

Moogsoft

FixStream

Correlsense

AIMS Innovation

Corvil

ExtraHop

Devo

Tech Mahindra

ITRS

Loom Systems

Interlink Software

Grok

CloudFabrix

Dynatrace

Logz.io

Appnomic Systems

OpsDataStore

GAVS Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: AIOps Platform Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global AIOps Platform Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global AIOps Platform Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America AIOps Platform Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe AIOps Platform Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific AIOps Platform Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America AIOps Platform Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue AIOps Platform by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global AIOps Platform Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global AIOps Platform Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global AIOps Platform Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

