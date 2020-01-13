Global Chemical Sensors Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Chemical Sensors Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A chemical sensor is a device that transforms chemical information (composition, presence of a particular element or ion, concentration, chemical activity, partial pressure…) into an analytically useful signal. The chemical information, mentioned above, may originate from a chemical reaction of the analyte or from a physical property of the system investigated. They can have applications in different areas such as medicine, home safety, environmental pollution and many others.

Scope of the Report:

The top manufacturers are ABB, 3M, Emerson Electric, Delphi Automotive, Delphian Corporation, NGK SPARK PLUG, Honeywell, Siemens, Xylem Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Industrial Scientific and GE Measurement & Control. The competition is intense. The market for chemical sensors can be segmented on the basis of technology such as optical, electrochemical, Semiconductor, catalytic bead and others. These sensors are widely used in automotive, medical, industrial and some other industries. North America and Europe are leading regions for this market whereas Asia Pacific and RoW are expected to show significant demand in near future.

A continued rebound in light vehicle production, along with the increasing use of advanced, higher cost universal exhaust gas oxygen (UEGO) sensors to improve vehicle fuel efficiency and performance, will drive advances. Growth will also be supported by healthy increases in medical chemical sensor demand as the continued aging of the baby boomer generation leads to above average growth in the diagnosis of diabetes and other chronic conditions. More broadly, gains across the entire industry will be supported by strong unit volume demand as lower average prices for most product types, and improved chemical sensor performance due to technology advancements, encourage expanded sensor use and facilitate the development of new applications and markets.

China’s chemical sensors industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. The production technology in China is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product and the high-end product is still relying on import.

Although chemical sensors brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Chemical Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 35400 million US$ in 2024, from 22900 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Chemical Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electrochemical Sensors

Optical Sensors

Semiconductor Sensors

Pellistor/Catalytic Bead Sensors

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Environmental Monitoring

Medical

Homeland Security

Automotive

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Chemical Sensors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chemical Sensors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chemical Sensors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Chemical Sensors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Chemical Sensors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Chemical Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chemical Sensors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Chemical Sensors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Chemical Sensors Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Chemical Sensors by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Chemical Sensors by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Chemical Sensors by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Chemical Sensors by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Chemical Sensors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Chemical Sensors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Chemical Sensors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Chemical Sensors Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

