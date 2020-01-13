Global K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Robotic Toolkits is to provide a set of experience to facilitate the student’s development of knowledge, skills and attitudes for the design, analysis, application and operation of robots.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the K-12 Robotic Toolkits in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Robots have become a popular educational tool in some middle and high schools, as well as in numerous youth summer camps, raising interest in programming, artificial intelligence and robotics among students. First-year computer science courses at several universities now include programming of a robot in addition to traditional software engineering-based coursework.

The worldwide market for K-12 Robotic Toolkits is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

EZ-Robot

LEGO Education

Makeblock

Modular Robotics

Raspberry Pi Foundation

Sphero

Valiant

VEX Robotics

Wonder Worksho

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Science Course

Technology Course

Engineering Course

Mathematics Course

Other Courses

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

PreK-Elementary Schools

Middle School

High School

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global K-12 Robotic Toolkits market.

Chapter 1, to describe K-12 Robotic Toolkits Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of K-12 Robotic Toolkits, with sales, revenue, and price of K-12 Robotic Toolkits, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of K-12 Robotic Toolkits, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, K-12 Robotic Toolkits market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe K-12 Robotic Toolkits sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global K-12 Robotic Toolkits Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America K-12 Robotic Toolkits by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe K-12 Robotic Toolkits by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific K-12 Robotic Toolkits by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America K-12 Robotic Toolkits by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa K-12 Robotic Toolkits by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

