Global Streaming Media Device Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Outlook with Company Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Streaming media devices are especially designed to play, stream and control video-sharing websites such as Hulu, You Tube and Netflix. This media device enables the users to connect the video display device to the internet in order to easily access online steaming contents. Streaming media tools allow the on-demand or real-time presentation and dispersal of audio, video and multimedia content over a communication channel, usually a dedicated IP network or internet managed by a facility provider.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Streaming Media Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The streaming media device market is experiencing growth owing to factors such as easy connectivity with electronic devices, growing assimilation of digital content with streaming media devices and growing adoption of cloud services. The incorporation of the streaming media devices with digital video content, offers flexibility to watch or listen the video/audio files anytime. Adoption of cloud services to improve mobility and portability of the media devices is growing rapidly. The growing consumer preference toward access-based method, which allows subscribers to access video libraries or digital content stored in the cloud has boosted streaming device producers to spend in cloud computing services for higher profitability. Apart from this, increasing investment in webcasting to hold company expenditure is also a major factor impelling the streaming media device market to grow.

North America is estimated to hold the major share in the market owing to the tech savvy population in this region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be among the major adopters of the streaming media device during the forecast period. The streaming media device market in the Asia Pacific region is in its promising stage, and the rising inclination of users toward advanced technological products is expected to improve the growth in the region. Besides this, the growing adoption of video-on-demand services and growing awareness about streaming devices is also anticipated to boost the demand for streaming media devices in Asia Pacific region.

The worldwide market for Streaming Media Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.5% over the next five years, will reach 212000 million US$ in 2023, from 89300 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Google

Roku

Sony

ASUSTeK Computer

Microsoft

Samsung Electronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Media Streamers

Game Consoles

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Streaming Media Device market.

Chapter 1, to describe Streaming Media Device Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Streaming Media Device, with sales, revenue, and price of Streaming Media Device, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Streaming Media Device, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Streaming Media Device market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Streaming Media Device sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Streaming Media Device Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Streaming Media Device Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Streaming Media Device by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Streaming Media Device by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Streaming Media Device by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Streaming Media Device by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Streaming Media Device by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Streaming Media Device Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Streaming Media Device Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Streaming Media Device Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

