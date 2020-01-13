Limb Prosthetics Market – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Limb Prosthetics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prosthetic use and better sitting comfort are fuelling the market growth. however, high cost is hampering the market.

By product, Upper-extremity prostheses segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. Upper extremity are shoulder complex, elbow complex and wrist. Shoulder complex is built with three bones clavicle, scapula and humerus and four articulations. By Geography, North America has a significant growth during the forecast period due to growing prevalence of bone disorders along with the geriatric population and increasing road accidents mainly in US.

Some of the key players profiled in the Limb Prosthetics Market include Willow Wood, Streifeneder USA, ST&G Corporation, SILIPOS HOLDING, Ottobock, Ossur, Ortho, Medi,Freedom Innovations, Fillauer Europe AB, College Park Industries,Blatchford and ALPS.

Products Covered:

• Lower-extremity Prostheses

• Upper-extremity Prostheses

Applications Covered:

• Arm Disabled People

• Leg Disabled People

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets