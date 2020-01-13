Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market size by Professional Survey, Opportunities & Forecast 2026

Market Scenario

Global Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market was valued US$ 3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 6 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 9.05 % during a forecast year.

The report has segmented the market by product, application, and region. Based on product, Natural Fragrance Ingredients market is classified by flower based, fruit-based, wood based, and spice based. In terms of application, natural Fragrance ingredients market is divided into Cosmetics and Household Care and Soaps and Detergents.

The global report has covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions separately and in the detailed analysis of market forecast with supply chain and revenue, channels are studied in the same.

The increase of disposable income is driving the global natural fragrance ingredients market. Growing awareness related to health concerns among the people is boosting the growth of global natural fragrance ingredients market. Odor using Natural Fragrance Ingredients are very expensive compared to synthetic ingredients is limiting the growth in the global natural fragrance ingredients market. Growing urbanization and upgrading living standards of middle-class people are driving the growth in the global natural fragrance ingredients market Asia Pacific region.

Global Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market

By product, Flower Based segment is expected to grow at the high rate of CAGR during forecast year. Flower Based ingredients are most commonly used in natural fragrance ingredients owing to the high availability of flowers extracts. Customer inclinations towards floral essence are driving the growth for flower based fragrance ingredients products.

Based on the application, Soaps & detergents are projected to hold the largest share of the global natural fragrance ingredients market followed by cosmetics and toiletries owing to intensifying awareness concerning the adverse influences of synthetic chemicals used in personal care products.

North America holds the leading position in the global natural fragrances market. The U.S. is the growth engine for natural fragrances market in the region owing to the expanding application of natural fragrance ingredients in products such as soaps and detergents and cosmetics. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasingly rising cosmetics and personal care industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Japan is one of the largest markets for personal care products in the world, which turns to share the largest growth in the global natural fragrance ingredients market.

Key profiled and analyzed in the global natural fragrance ingredients market:

Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, Huabao Intl, Symrise AG, Takasago International, BASF SE, Sensient Flavors and Fragrances, International Flavors and Fragrances, BASF SE, Mane SA, Sensient Flavors, and Fragrances. Synthite, Pour le Monde Parfums.

The scope of the report for Global Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market:

By Product

• Flower Based

• Fruit Based

• Wood Based

• Spice Based

By Application

• Cosmetics and toiletries

• Household Care

• Soaps and Detergents

By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players in the Global Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market

