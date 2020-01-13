Outdoor Furniture Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Outdoor Furniture Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Outdoor Furniture industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Outdoor Furniture market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0461069381442 from 663.0 million $ in 2014 to 759.0 million $ in 2019, Report analysts believe that in the next few years, Outdoor Furniture market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Outdoor Furniture will reach 882.0 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Section 1: Definition

Section (2 3): Manufacturer Detail

Agio International Co., Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Brown Jordan International, Inc.

Century Furniture LLC

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

Kimball International, Inc.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Steelcase Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

HNI Corporation

Section 4: Region Segmentation

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Section (5 6 7):

Product Type Segmentation

Chairs

Tables

Seating Sets

Dining Sets

Loungers & Daybeds

Industry Segmentation

Residential

Commercial

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Section 8: Trend (2019-2024)

Section 9: Product Type Detail

Section 10: Downstream Consumer

Section 11: Cost Structure

Section 12: Conclusion

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

