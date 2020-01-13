Outdoor Furniture Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Outdoor Furniture Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Outdoor Furniture industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Outdoor Furniture market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0461069381442 from 663.0 million $ in 2014 to 759.0 million $ in 2019, Report analysts believe that in the next few years, Outdoor Furniture market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Outdoor Furniture will reach 882.0 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
Section 1: Definition
Section (2 3): Manufacturer Detail
Agio International Co., Inc.
Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.
Brown Jordan International, Inc.
Century Furniture LLC
Inter Ikea Systems B.V.
Kimball International, Inc.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated
Steelcase Inc.
Herman Miller Inc.
HNI Corporation
Section 4: Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Section (5 6 7):
Product Type Segmentation
Chairs
Tables
Seating Sets
Dining Sets
Loungers & Daybeds
Industry Segmentation
Residential
Commercial
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Section 8: Trend (2019-2024)
Section 9: Product Type Detail
Section 10: Downstream Consumer
Section 11: Cost Structure
Section 12: Conclusion
Table of Content
Chapter One: Outdoor Furniture Product Definition
Chapter Two: Global Outdoor Furniture Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Chapter Three: Manufacturer Outdoor Furniture Business Introduction
Chapter Four: Global Outdoor Furniture Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Chapter Five: Global Outdoor Furniture Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Chapter Six: Global Outdoor Furniture Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Chapter Seven: Global Outdoor Furniture Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Chapter Eight: Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast 2019-2024
Chapter Nine: Outdoor Furniture Segmentation Product Type
Chapter Ten: Outdoor Furniture Segmentation Industry
Chapter Eleven: Outdoor Furniture Cost of Production Analysis
Chapter Twelve: Conclusion
Chart and Figure
Figure Outdoor Furniture Product Picture from Agio International Co., Inc.
Chart 2014-2019 Global Manufacturer Outdoor Furniture Shipments (Units)
Chart 2014-2019 Global Manufacturer Outdoor Furniture Shipments Share
Chart 2014-2019 Global Manufacturer Outdoor Furniture Business Revenue (Million USD)
Chart 2014-2019 Global Manufacturer Outdoor Furniture Business Revenue Share
Chart Agio International Co., Inc. Outdoor Furniture Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019
Chart Agio International Co., Inc. Outdoor Furniture Business Distribution
Chart Agio International Co., Inc. Interview Record (Partly)
Figure Agio International Co., Inc. Outdoor Furniture Product Picture
Chart Agio International Co., Inc. Outdoor Furniture Business Profile continued…
