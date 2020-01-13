Recent research: Aerospace 3d Printing Market detailed analytical overview by 2026

Market Scenario

Global Aerospace 3d Printing Market size is expected to reach US$ 71.45 Bn in 2017 and US$ 705.79 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 33.14% from 2017 to 2026.Global Aerospace 3d Printing Market Aerospace 3d printing market is segmented into the vertical, industry, printer’s technology, material application, and region. On basis of the vertical, market is divided into material and printers. Industry can be divided into aircraft, UAV, spacecraft. In terms of printers, technology market is classified into SLA, SLS, DMLS, FDM, and clip. A material application is further divided into engine, structural, & space components. Geographically market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

3D printing equipment has progressed in a short span of time and is capable of producing complex components across different types of materials which includes titanium, steel, aluminum, and different variety of plastics. 3D printing of parts is the latest rising technology with the potential to transform the way enterprises forms new products, including parts for aerospace and defense. This manufacturing process is called 3D printing manufacturing. This technology includes manufacturing physical objects by printing one layer at a time, using special material, digital models, and deposition devices. Because of its potential, 3D printing is getting importance in several manufacturing and fabricating sectors. Its high cost is liming the growth of the market.

Instead of using conventional production techniques, additive printing is used for manufacturing automobile, healthcare and consumer products, such as mobile phones, toys, medical devices, engine parts. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing market for 3D printing. This growth in the 3D printing market is likely to take place due to the increasing applications of manufacturing an automobile, healthcare and consumer industry.

In terms of region, a market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Across all these regions Asia-Pacific is a leading position.

Key players operated in aerospace 3d printing market are Stratasys Ltd.3D Systems Corporation, The ExOne Company, EOS GmbH, Arcam AB, Ultimaker B.V., Höganäs AB, Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings Inc, Solvay S.A., Sandvik, Arconic, GKN.

