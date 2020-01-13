News

Sealed Paper Packaging Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2025

January 13, 2020
“According to MGA the Global Sealed Paper Packaging Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Sealed Paper Packaging market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Regions
    Asia Pacific
    North America
    Europe
    South America
    Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
    Tetra Pak
    American Packaging
    Sonoco
    International Paper Company
    MeadWestvaco Corporation
    Hood Packaging Corporation
    BillerudKorsnas
    Pack Plus Converting
    Tyler Packaging Ltd
    Advance Paper Box
    Zhejiang Shengda Group

    Zhejiang Jinxin Paper Group
    Taiwan Zhenglong Co., Ltd
Key Product Type
    Paper Boxes
    Paper Pouches
    Others
Market by Application
    Packed Snacks
    Groceries
    Confectioneries
    Cosmetics
    Pharmaceutical
    Others
Main Aspects covered in the Report
    Overview of the Sealed Paper Packaging market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
    2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast
    Geographical analysis including major countries
    Overview the product type market including development
    Overview the end-user market including development”

