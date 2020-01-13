Smart Street lighting Market Growth 2019-2025 Analysis with Top Key Players: Signify N.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V, etc…

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Smart Street lighting Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025.
Owing to the emergence of smart cities, a rise in adoption of Internet of Things smart devices, adoption of Li-Fi networked communication technology and growing support from the governments of several countries across the globe. Government initiatives like subsidies and discounts for the adoption of solar lighting help improve the living conditions of individuals.
Global Smart Street Lighting Market: Competitive Landscape
Companies such as Signify N.V., Huawei Technologies Co., Citelium S.A, Echelon Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Osram AG, Cisco System Inc., Triliant Holdings Inc., Hubbell Lighting, Telensa Ltd., Twilight Citelum S.A., Flashnet SRL, Led Roadway Lighting Ltd, and Silver Springs Network Inc. are the leading players of smart street lighting market across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Hardware
- Lights & Luminaires
- Lighting Controls
Software
Services
By Communication Technology
- Wired technology
- Wireless Technology
By Lighting Source
- LED
- Fluorescent
- Compact Fluorescent
- High intensity discharge
In addition, the report provides analysis of the smart street lighting market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LATAM
- MEA
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Research Framework
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Industry Insights
Chapter 5. Global Smart Street Lighting Market Overview
Chapter 6. North America Smart Street Lighting Market
Chapter 7. Europe Smart Street Lighting Market
Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Smart Street Lighting Market
Chapter 9. Latin America Smart Street Lighting Market
Chapter 10. Middle East & Africa Smart Street Lighting Market
TOC Continued….!
