Smart Street lighting Market Growth 2019-2025 Analysis with Top Key Players: Signify N.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V, etc…

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Smart Street lighting Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025.

Owing to the emergence of smart cities, a rise in adoption of Internet of Things smart devices, adoption of Li-Fi networked communication technology and growing support from the governments of several countries across the globe. Government initiatives like subsidies and discounts for the adoption of solar lighting help improve the living conditions of individuals.

Global Smart Street Lighting Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Signify N.V., Huawei Technologies Co., Citelium S.A, Echelon Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Osram AG, Cisco System Inc., Triliant Holdings Inc., Hubbell Lighting, Telensa Ltd., Twilight Citelum S.A., Flashnet SRL, Led Roadway Lighting Ltd, and Silver Springs Network Inc. are the leading players of smart street lighting market across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Hardware

Lights & Luminaires

Lighting Controls

Software

Services

By Communication Technology

Wired technology

Wireless Technology

By Lighting Source

LED

Fluorescent

Compact Fluorescent

High intensity discharge

In addition, the report provides analysis of the smart street lighting market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Industry Insights

Chapter 5. Global Smart Street Lighting Market Overview

Chapter 6. North America Smart Street Lighting Market

Chapter 7. Europe Smart Street Lighting Market

Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Smart Street Lighting Market

Chapter 9. Latin America Smart Street Lighting Market

Chapter 10. Middle East & Africa Smart Street Lighting Market

TOC Continued….!

