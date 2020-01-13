Space travelers explore Deadly fires of Australia from space as satellite Continue Tracking

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

The satellites in the space see the wildfires of Australia. As for now, space travelers monitor the fires directly in the International Space Station.

A recent picture, which NASA shared twitter on January 3, clearly signifies smoke that is rolling up, surrounds Sydney, and is blowing in the Sean of Tasman. During that time, the space station was approximately 269 kilometers (433 kilometers), just along with Australia.

The wildfire started in September and have destroyed over 25 people. The flames have removed a region that is twice the magnitude of their Maryland country. More than units touched. In addition, the wildlife of Australia endured a lot where countless lives of rampant and domestic animals losing their own lives.

Because it is a period of wildfires in Australia, researchers say that these fires are more intense when compared with the typical ones. The researchers link this to changes happening in the climate. As per the Australian Bureaus of Meteorology, they said that the fluctuations in the climate result

