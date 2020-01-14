Active Network Management Market Report Analysis by 2019 and Forecast Details for 2025 | Top Key Players: ABB Ltd, Chemtrols Industries Pt. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric etc…

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Active Network Management Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to the rising demand for high grid immovability, real-time valuation, and necessity for automation in power management solutions.

Active Network Management (ANM) links distinct mechanisms of a smart grid like renewable generation, storage devices, and many more, by employing software to check and control the maneuver of these devices. These technologies are connected to the main network to certify they are entirely integrated keen on the energy system and therefore can be utilized in a proficient way.

Global Active Network Management Market Competitive Landscape

ABB Ltd, Chemtrols Industries Pt. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, IBM Corporation, Kelvatek Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Indra Sistemas, Ziv, and Smarter Grid Solution are the key players in the global Active Network Management market.

The services types of Active Network Management Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the active network management market has been segmented into Software and Services. The services segment is projected to dominate the global active network management market owing to its application to control demand and the generation of power, while it minimizes network losses, stabilizer systems, and detects faults in real time. Software segment will influence by increasing demand among enterprises to monitor and control the operations of all network components, such as smaller energy generators, renewable generation, and storage devices.

Automation application of Active Network Management Market is anticipated to be the dominating segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the active network management market has been categorized into automation, grid asset monitoring, real-time monitoring, and others. Automation segment will lead the market due to its application for increases productivity and reduces the impact on the environment from utility, industry, and transport, and infrastructure.

Energy & Utility is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Active Network Management during the forecast period

On the basis of end-user industry, the active network management market has been segmented into Energy & Utility, Transportation, Government, and Others. By end-user industry, energy & utility will lead the market in the account of its applications to meet the challenges of aging grid infrastructures, monitor the power system operations, maintain the balance between power generation and production, and provide a fast and efficient way to restore services after interruptions.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global active network management market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the active network management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global active network management market over the forecast period due to the early adoption of ANM and the presence of several vendors that provide ANM. The Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market due to increasing technology adoption, significant opportunities across the power and utility sector, and the increasing number of smart city projects in these regions.

