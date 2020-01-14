Air Purifier Market Projections, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2023 with Key Manufacturers Profiles, Product Research and Sales Data

Updated and niche market research report on “Global Air Purifier Market” with detailed Research and Forecast by 2023 is made available by Analytical Research Cognizance.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Air Purifier Market. The report analyzes the air purifier market by Filter Technology (HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, Ion and Ozone and Others), By End Users (Residential, Commercial, Automotive), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada , Germany, United Kingdom, India, China).

“Global Air Purifier Market – By Filter Type (HEPA, ION & Ozone, Activated Carbon, Electronic Precipitator, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Automotive), By Region, By Country: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2023”, the global air purifier market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 9.43% during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played by HEPA in the abatement of ambient as well as household air pollution. During 2018-23, Air Purifiers Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world. Moreover, increasing demand for various types of air purifiers such as vehicle mounted as well as portable air purifiers has been anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of air purifiers in the future. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Air Purifier market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising healthcare expenditure, Increasing cognizance about various respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Rising carbon dioxide emissions, augmenting vehicles sales, escalating greenhouse gases emissions, increasing use of air purifiers in hospitals, burgeoning development of innovative air purifiers, etc. are driving the demand of air purifiers in the market.

The report titled, “Global Air Purifier Market – By Filter Type (HEPA, ION & Ozone, Activated Carbon, Electronic Precipitator, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Automotive), By Region, By Country: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2023” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Air Purifier Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global air purifier market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Air Purifier Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Filter Technology – HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, Ion and Ozone, Others (photo plasma technology, thermodynamic sterilization (TSS), ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, polarized-media electronic air cleaners)

Analysis By End Users – Residential, Commercial, Automotive

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Air Purifier Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Filter Technology – HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, Ion and Ozone, Others

Analysis By End Users – Residential, Commercial, Automotive

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, China (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Air Purifier Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By End Users – Residential, Commercial, Automotive

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Pfizer, Honeywell International, Camfil, IQAir , Philips, Daikin, Whirlpool, Coway, Blue Air, Sharp Corporation

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Strategic Recommendation

3.1. Focus on Technical Advancements

3.2. Focus on Asia Pacific

Chapter Four: Air Purifier: Product Outlook

Chapter Five: Air Purifier: Growth and Forecast

5.1. By Value (2012-2022)

Chapter Six: Air Purifier Market: Segmental Analysis

6.1. Air Purifier, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1. Air Purifier Market Size, By Type, 2016 (%)

6.1.2. Air Purifier Market Size, By Type, 2022 (%)

6.2. Reusable Air Purifier Market: Growth and Forecast

6.2.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.3. Disposable Air Purifier Market: Growth and Forecast

6.3.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.4. Air Purifier Market Size, By Filter Type: Breakdown (%)

6.4.1. Air Purifier Market Size, By Filter Type, 2016 (%)

6.4.2. Air Purifier Market Size, By Filter Type,2022 (%)

6.5. N95 Air Purifier Market: Growth and Forecast

6.5.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.6. N99 Air Purifier Market: Growth and Forecast

6.6.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.7. Others Air Purifier Market: Growth and Forecast

6.7.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.8. Air Purifier Market Size, By Distribution Channel: Breakdown (%)

6.8.1. Air Purifier Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2016 (%)

6.8.2. Air Purifier Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2022 (%)

6.9. Global Online Distribution Air Purifier Market

6.9.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.10. Global Offline Distribution Air Purifier Market

6.10.1. By Value (2012-2022)

Chapter Seven: Global Market: Regional Analysis

7.1. Global Market: Regional Breakdown

7.1.1. By Value, In Percentage (2016)

7.1.2. By Value, In Percentage (2016)

