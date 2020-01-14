Automotive Night Vision System Market Projected size Be Resilient During 2027

The automotive night vision system uses a thermographic camera that helps a driver to see in darkness or in poor weather condition, which is beyond the reach of headlights of a vehicle. Currently, automotive night vision system are available in sports, luxury, and premium car, and they are anticipated to be available in the mid-segment cars in the near future, which is expected to create lucrative business opportunities for the market players operating in automotive night vision system market. Increasing demand for various advanced technologies in the vehicle is encouraging the automotive night vision system market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increase in awareness about road safety of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians is largely driving the automotive night vision system market. The rise in demand for advanced in-vehicle safety features such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), increased vehicle production is also driving the market. However, high price associated with the night vision systems is hindering the automotive night vision system market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles is creating an opportunity for the automotive night vision system market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Night Vision System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive night vision system market with detailed market segmentation by technology, display type, component and geography. The global automotive night vision system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive night vision system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive night vision system market is segmented on the basis of technology, display type, and component. Based on technology, the market is segmented as far infrared (FIR), near infrared (NIR). On the basis of the display type the market is segmented into navigation system, instrument cluster, and HUD. Based on component night vision camera, controlling unit, display unit, sensor and other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive night vision system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive night vision system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive night vision system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive night vision system market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive night vision system companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Audi AG

Autoliv Inc

Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Delphi Automotive Plc.

DENSO CORPORATION

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Omron Corporation.

Robert Bosch GmbH

