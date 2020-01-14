Biomaterials Market 2019 Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Statistics, Revenue, Key Players, Technology Survey, Industry Outlook and Industry Forecast to 2023

Updated and niche market research report on “Global Biomaterials Market” with detailed Research and Forecast by 2023 is made available by Analytical Research Cognizance.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Biomaterials Market By Type (Metal, Ceramic, Polymer), By Application (Orthopaedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

“Global Biomaterials Market – Analysis By Type (Metal, Ceramic, Polymer), By Application (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” the global market value is projected to display robust growth represented by a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

The Segment of Polymer biomaterials witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period with increasing demand of cardiovascular diseases and cosmetic surgeries across the globe along with rise in disposable incomes. Amongst the region North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global biomaterials market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as old age population is increasing along with rise in cardiovascular diseases. Increasing number of cosmetic procedures is also fuelling the biomaterials market.

The report titled “Global Biomaterials Market – Analysis By Type (Metal, Ceramic, Polymer), By Application (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Biomaterials Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global biomaterials market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Biomaterials Market – By value

By Type – Polymer, Metal and Ceramic Biomaterials

By Application – Orthopaedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Biomaterials Market – By value

By Type – Polymer, Metal and Ceramic Biomaterials

By Application – Orthopaedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care, Others

Country Analysis – U.S, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Biomaterials Market – By value

By Type – Polymer, Metal and Ceramic Biomaterials

By Application – Orthopaedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Wound Care, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Evonik Industries, Bayer Healthcare AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Wright Medical Group., Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Strategic Recommendation

3.1. Focus on Technical Advancements

3.2. Focus on Asia Pacific

Chapter Four: Biomaterials: Product Outlook

Chapter Five: Biomaterials: Growth and Forecast

5.1. By Value (2012-2022)

Chapter Six: Biomaterials Market: Segmental Analysis

6.1. Biomaterials, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1. Biomaterials Market Size, By Type, 2016 (%)

6.1.2. Biomaterials Market Size, By Type, 2022 (%)

6.2. Reusable Biomaterials Market: Growth and Forecast

6.2.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.3. Disposable Biomaterials Market: Growth and Forecast

6.3.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.4. Biomaterials Market Size, By Filter Type: Breakdown (%)

6.4.1. Biomaterials Market Size, By Filter Type, 2016 (%)

6.4.2. Biomaterials Market Size, By Filter Type,2022 (%)

6.5. N95 Biomaterials Market: Growth and Forecast

6.5.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.6. N99 Biomaterials Market: Growth and Forecast

6.6.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.7. Others Biomaterials Market: Growth and Forecast

6.7.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.8. Biomaterials Market Size, By Distribution Channel: Breakdown (%)

6.8.1. Biomaterials Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2016 (%)

6.8.2. Biomaterials Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2022 (%)

6.9. Global Online Distribution Biomaterials Market

6.9.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.10. Global Offline Distribution Biomaterials Market

6.10.1. By Value (2012-2022)

Chapter Seven: Global Market: Regional Analysis

7.1. Global Market: Regional Breakdown

7.1.1. By Value, In Percentage (2016)

7.1.2. By Value, In Percentage (2016)

