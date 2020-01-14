Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2025

Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market will exceed USD 8 billion by 2025; as per a new research report. Favorable government policies to support the development of innovative packaging of pharmaceutical products will stimulate depyrogenated sterile empty vials market growth during the forthcoming years. Increasing government investment in R&D activities of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to facilitate innovative product development will further favor business growth. Rising adoption of depyrogenated sterile empty vials in chemical and biological reactions, photobiological studies, plant cell culture, sample collection and storage should spur depyrogenated sterile empty vials business revenue.

Technological advancements in vial manufacturing process that enhances storage and provides efficient dispensing of drug formulations will drive depyrogenated sterile empty vials industry growth over the analysis timeframe. Moreover, growing number of infectious diseases should favor business growth. Additionally, increasing number of diagnostic tests being performed in research and clinical labs to diagnose infectious diseases will boost demand for depyrogenated sterile vials thereby, fostering industry growth.

Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials market size by Type

2 ml

5 ml

10 ml

20 ml

More than 20 ml

Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials market size by Applications

Clinical Labs

Compounding Labs

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Others

North America depyrogenated sterile empty vials market accounted for more than USD 2.2 billion in 2018. Funding by government and other organizations, technological advances in packaging of pharmaceuticals and flourishing biologics market in the region are some of the key factors driving regional growth. Clinical labs set ups are on a rise in the region that should favor industry growth. Moreover, increasing incidence of infectious and non-infectious diseases and continuous growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry will support the North America depyrogenated sterile empty vials business growth over the forecast timeframe.

Some of the notable players operating in depyrogenated sterile empty vials market include APG Pharma, Corning, DWK Life Sciences, Gerresheimer, NIPRO, Radpharm Scientific, Merck, SCHOTT, Stevanato, SGD Pharma, Thermo Fisher Scientific and VWR International.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets