Distribution Lines And Poles Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth by Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2025

A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on distribution lines and poles market provides in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the global as well as regional distribution lines and poles market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the global and regional distribution lines and poles market over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global distribution lines and poles market. According to the report, the global distribution lines and poles market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Market Insight

Many still have limited access to electrical power or several have none at all. Distribution lines consist of overhead distribution lines and underground distribution lines. Overhead distribution is power lines hung on utility poles whereas underground distribution lines are cables buried in the ground. The demand for the global distribution lines and poles has been growing on account of advancements in the field of electricity transfer and communications. The need for distribution lines and poles across urban and rural centers is growing across the world. It is anticipated that the global distribution lines and poles market would gather momentum from the growing focus on organizing the electricity sector.

Rapidly increasing population across the world and growing efforts toward electrification are the major driving factors of the distribution lines and poles market. Furthermore, factors such as growing urbanization, rise in electricity demand, and rising investments to the renovation of aging power supply infrastructure are the other driving factors of the market. Extended service life, standard quality, lightweight and high strength are fueling the growth of the market. The control on smart networks over conventional utilities has given a strong push to the growth of the global distribution lines and poles market. The energy sector is at the edge of growth within the global distribution lines and poles market. However, the high cost of installation of distribution lines and poles are restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for efficient supply of electricity across the globe is expected to provide wide opportunities for the market.

Geographically, North America dominates the global distribution lines and poles market due to constant investments toward the refurbishment and substitution of aging distribution infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR owing to ongoing investments in the power grid infrastructure to supply the increasing energy demand driven by surging population growth.

Segment Covered

The report on global distribution lines and poles market covers segments such as voltage, line product, and height of the pole. On the basis of voltage, the sub-markets include <11 KV, 11-33 KV, and >33 KV. On the basis of line product, the sub-markets include open wire, and ABC. On the basis of height of the pole, the sub-markets include <10 meters, 10-16 meters, and >16 meters.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Nexans S.A., Versalec Cables, Fifan, KEI Industries, Bell Lumber & Pole, Lamifil, StressCrete, Inc., Pelco Incorporated, ZTT International Limited, Stella Jones, and other companies.

