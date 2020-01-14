Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size, Share, By Technologies, Services Market, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Mergers and Acquisition, Expansion, Forecast 2023

Updated and niche market research report on “Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market” with detailed Research and Forecast by 2023 is made available by Analytical Research Cognizance.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Durable Medical Equipment Market By Type (Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others), By Therapeutic and monitoring Devices Type (Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers, Other Devices), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia).

“Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market By Type ( Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others), By Therapeutic and monitoring Devices Type (Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers Other Devices ), By End User(Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others ) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023“, the global durable medical equipment market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.14% during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rising prevalence of chronic disorders, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising disposable incomes. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global durable medical equipment market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising number of home care service providers, increasing number of hospital beds as well as rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders etc.

The report titled “Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market By Type (Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others), By Therapeutic and monitoring Devices Type (Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers Other Devices ), By End User(Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others ) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Durable Medical Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global durable medical equipment. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market – Size and Growth

By Type – Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others

By Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Type – Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers Other Devices

By End Users – Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Durable Medical Equipment Market – Size and Growth

By Type – Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others

By Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Type – Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers Other Devices

By End Users – Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia)

Durable Medical Equipment Market – Size and Growth

By Type – Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others

By End Users – Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Invacare, Sunrise Medical, The Braun Corporation, Medline Inc., Permobil AB, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, McKesson

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Strategic Recommendation

3.1. Focus on Technical Advancements

3.2. Focus on Asia Pacific

Chapter Four: Durable Medical Equipment (DME): Product Outlook

Chapter Five: Durable Medical Equipment (DME): Growth and Forecast

5.1. By Value (2012-2022)

Chapter Six: Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: Segmental Analysis

6.1. Durable Medical Equipment (DME), By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1. Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size, By Type, 2016 (%)

6.1.2. Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size, By Type, 2022 (%)

6.2. Reusable Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: Growth and Forecast

6.2.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.3. Disposable Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: Growth and Forecast

6.3.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.4. Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size, By Filter Type: Breakdown (%)

6.4.1. Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size, By Filter Type, 2016 (%)

6.4.2. Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size, By Filter Type,2022 (%)

6.5. N95 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: Growth and Forecast

6.5.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.6. N99 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: Growth and Forecast

6.6.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.7. Others Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: Growth and Forecast

6.7.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.8. Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size, By Distribution Channel: Breakdown (%)

6.8.1. Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2016 (%)

6.8.2. Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2022 (%)

6.9. Global Online Distribution Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market

6.9.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.10. Global Offline Distribution Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market

6.10.1. By Value (2012-2022)

Chapter Seven: Global Market: Regional Analysis

7.1. Global Market: Regional Breakdown

7.1.1. By Value, In Percentage (2016)

7.1.2. By Value, In Percentage (2016)

