E-Cigarette Market Size 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Share, Current Status, Segments and Trends by Forecast to 2024

The newly Added research report at Market Study Report titled “Global E-Cigarette Market Outlook 2019-2024” provides data, information, brief analysis, company profiles, statistics for past years and forecasts for next few years.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, types, and applications.

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global E-Cigarette market are:

– British American Tobacco p.l.c.

– Imperial Brands Plc

– Innokin Technology Co. Ltd.

– Japan Tobacco Inc.

– JUUL Labs Inc.

– Philip Morris International Inc.

– Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

– Shenzhen Kanger technology Co., Ltd.

Geographically, the global E-Cigarette market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the E-Cigarette market is segmented into:

– Disposable

– Rechargeable

– Modular

Based on application, the E-Cigarette market is segmented into:

– Online

– Offline

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global E-Cigarette market.

– To classify and forecast global E-Cigarette market based on application and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global E-Cigarette market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global E-Cigarette market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global E-Cigarette market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global E-Cigarette market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience is:

– Manufacturers of E-Cigarette

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to E-Cigarette

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with E-Cigarette suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Summary

Chapter Two: List of Abbreviations

Chapter Three: Scope of the Report

Chapter Four: Market Research Methodology

Chapter Five: Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

Chapter Six: Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter Seven: Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global E-Cigarette Market by Product 2014-2024

7.2 Global Disposable Market

7.3 Global Rechargeable Market

7.4 Global Modular Market

Chapter Eight: Market Segmentation by End-users

8.1 Global E-Cigarette Market by End-users 2014-2024

8.2 Global E-Cigarette Market by Online Segment

8.3 Global E-Cigarette Market by Offline Segment

Chapter Nine: Drivers & Challenges

9.1 Market Growth Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Trends

Chapter Ten: E-Cigarette Market in North America

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by End-users

10.3 Market Segmentation by Countries

Chapter Eleven: E-Cigarette Market in Europe

11.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation by End-users

11.3 Market Segmentation by Countries

Chapter Twelve: E-Cigarette Market in Asia-Pacific

12.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation by End-users

12.3 Market Segmentation by Countries

Chapter Thirteen: E-Cigarette Market in MEA

13.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2 Market Segmentation by End-users

13.3 Market Segmentation by Countries

Chapter Fourteen: E-Cigarette Market in South America

14.1 Market Size and Forecast

14.2 Market Segmentation by End-users

14.3 Market Segmentation by Countries

