Ferric Chloride Market size Witness Growth Acceleration during 2026

Global Ferric Chloride Market has sized US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Ferric Chloride market is segmented by product, by application, and by region. In terms of product, Ferric Chloride market is segmented into Analysis grade and Industrial grade. Wastewater treatment, Metal surface treatment, Potable water treatment, Metal etching, and others are application segment of Ferric Chloride market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Ferric chloride is used to treat process water (water that cannot be classified as drinking water is known as process water), effluent water, and raw water to remove the organic and inorganic particles such as dirt, hazardous substances, and oxides of metals. Water treatment plants use ferric chloride extensively to treat water and meet the required standards. The treatment process consists of both chemical and physical methods. The demand for ferric chloride is driven by the demand from wastewater treatment plants for its use as the coagulant due to its high efficiency and effectiveness in clarification, and utility as a sludge dewatering agent.

By application, water treatment will continue to be the largest end-user of ferric chloride. Ferric chloride is used to remove phosphorus from the wastewater. It is used in treating both waste and drinking water, though the application technology used for both is different

Apart from high demand of ferric chloride in the wastewater treatment plant, another major driver for this market is strict norms and policies imposed by various governments for treatment of sewage water and industrial waste to curtail pollution, like reduction in the concentration of phosphorus from 1.0 ppm to 0.1 ppm. This has led to increasing in consumption of ferric chloride.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market size in terms of consumption followed by Europe and North America respectively for ferric chloride. With increasing industrial activities in the Asia-Pacific region, the demand for ferric chloride is also expected to grow. This high demand for ferric chloride comes from the growing demand for sewage and industrial wastewater treatment application in this region.

Akzo Nobel Industrial Chemicals, BASF, Basic Chemical Industries, BorsodChem, BPS Products Pvt Ltd., CM Chemicals, Chemifloc, Feracid, Feralco Group, Gulbrandsen, Kemira, Malay Sino Chemical Industries, PVS Chemicals, Saf Sulphur Factory, Sidra Wasser Chemie, Tessenderlo, Chemifloc, BorsodChem, Kem One, chemical company of Malaysia, sukha chemical industries, Asia chemicals, National biochemical, Khushi chemical, Jinan Runyuan, Tianjin Xinze are key players included in the Ferric Chloride market.

The Scope of Global Ferric Chloride Market:

Global Ferric Chloride Market by Product:

Analysis grade

Industrial grade

Global Ferric Chloride Market by Application:

Wastewater treatment

Metal surface treatment

Potable water treatment

Metal etching

Others

Global Ferric Chloride Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Ferric Chloride Market Report:

Akzo Nobel Industrial Chemicals

BASF

Basic Chemical Industries

BPS Products Pvt Ltd.

CM Chemicals

Feracid

Feralco Group

Gulbrandsen

Kemira

Malay Sino Chemical Industries

PVS Chemicals

Saf Sulphur Factory

Sidra Wasser Chemie

Tessenderlo

Kem One

Chemical company of Malaysia

Sukha chemical industries

Asia chemicals

National biochemical

khushi chemical

Jinan Runyuan

Tianjin Xinze

