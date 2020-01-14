Fleet Management Market Insights by 2025 | By Industry Share, Size, Growth by to Key Manufacturers: U.S. General Services Administration, Uber Technologies, Inc., Ola Cabs (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.)

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Fleet Management Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025

Fleet management is an administrative approach that allows companies to organize and coordinate work vehicles with the aim to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and provide compliance with government regulations. Fleet management is used by couriers, oil and gas delivery, utilities, repair and service industry businesses to ensure responsible vehicle use, confirm safety and enable real-time tracking.

Growing adoption of wireless technology in fleet management owing to its advantages such as quick access & response, wide-area coverage, and cost reduction, which help the vendors to increase their productivity, efficiency, and ROI, will foster the global Fleet Management Market in the forecast period.

Global Fleet Management Market Competitive Landscape

U.S. General Services Administration, Uber Technologies, Inc., Ola Cabs (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), Lyft, Didi Chuxing, Grab, European GNSS Agency (GSA), Spireon, Inc., Trimble Transportation & Logistics, Fleet Robo Fleet Management Solutions, DC Velocity, Scope Technologies, Troncalnet, FAMSA, CARSSA Courier Company, Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), Grupo Autofin de Monterrey, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Mercedes-Benz and Renault, are the key players in the global Fleet Management market.

Aircraft Vehicle type of Fleet Management Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Vehicle Type, the Fleet Management market has been segmented into Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Aircraft, Railway, and Watercraft. Aircraft segment dominates the global Fleet Management owing to its rise in demand for aircraft fleet. Watercraft will influence by fleet management applications like focused on theft detection & theft recovery and extensive device and reporting frequency option.

Solutions components of Fleet Management Market is anticipated to be the dominating segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Components, the Fleet Management market has been categorized into Solution and Services. Solution segment will lead the market owing to its application which includes a range of software and hardware capabilities to improve the overall operations of the transport industry. Services segment will grow by its features like vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics (tracking and diagnostics), driver management, speed management, fuel management, and health and safety management.

GNSS Technology of Fleet Management Market is anticipated to be the dominating segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Communication Technology, the Fleet Management market has been categorized into GNSS and Cellular System. GNSS will lead the segment due to the rise in adoption of GNSS in fleet management coupled with government initiatives to strengthen their satellite navigation systems. Cellular systems will trigger by its application to help OEMs continually improve their vehicles and develop new applications to enhance the driving experience.

Automotive is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Fleet Management during the forecast period

On the basis of End-User Industry, the Fleet Management market has been segmented into Retail, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Construction, and Energy. By End-User Industry, Automotive will lead the market owing to huge growth in light and heavy commercial vehicles across the globe. Transportation & Logistics is driven by the rise in demand for fleet monitoring and real-time tracking to reduce transportation cost.

Europe accounts for the lion’s share of the global Fleet Management market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Fleet Management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Fleet Management market over the forecast period owing to growth rapid pace of digital transformation in the US is high, high growth of telematics, and the advent of the 4G technology in the transport industry. The Asia Pacific market will be the fastest growing market owing to increasing stringency in regulations and rising transportation facilities in countries including India, China, and Japan.

In addition, the report provides an analysis of the Fleet ManagementMarket with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

