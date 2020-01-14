News

Global API Management Market 2020-Akana, Inc., Apiary, Inc., Axway, Inc.

January 14, 2020
API Management

Excellence Market Research has recently published a very complete analysis of the  API Management market based on comprehensive secondary and primary research. The report titled “Global  API Management Market 2020 Industry Research Report” offers the most precise analysis of the  API Management industry for the last five years and forecast until 2025.

The global  API Management market was xx million US$ in 2019 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2025.

Key companies examined in the  API Management Market report include –
Akana, Inc., Apiary, Inc., Axway, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc., Cloud Elements, Inc., Dell Boomi, Inc., DigitalML, Fiorano Software, Inc., Google, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Co. IBM Corporation, and Mashape Inc.

Based on types,  API Management market is segmented into –
API Portal, API Gateway, API Analytics, Administration and Services

Based on applications, the  API Management market is segmented into –
On-Premise and Cloud

Based on geography,  API Management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Major countries analyzed in the report include; U.S., UK, France, Germany, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Italy, Russia, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, Turkey, KSA, UAE, Egypt, etc.

Historical data is given from 2015 to 2019 and the forecast is given from 2020 to 2025. Historical data is based on real-time data obtained from primary research and premium secondary sources. The forecast is based on insights shared by key opinion leaders. This report offers segmentation of the global  API Management industry-based types, applications, and geography.

Competition in the  API Management market is analyzed in the report to a great extent. All key players are profiled in the report will all the important information related to them. The  API Management Market report offers a detailed competition analysis by offering revenue, market share, sales, margins of major players operating across the globe. Portfolio, regional presence, and manufacturing base is given in the report for all companies profiled in the report. This helps the readers to understand the exact position of the competing companies in the global  API Management market.

Table of Content
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global  API Management Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
4 Global  API Management Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America  API Management by Country
6 Europe  API Management by Country
7 Asia-Pacific  API Management by Country
8 South America  API Management by Country
9 Middle East and Africa  API Management by Countries
10 Global  API Management Market Segment by Type
11 Global  API Management Market Segment by Application
12  API Management Market Forecast (2019-2026)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix

